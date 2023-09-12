How the Matildas’ World Cup success can inspire queer participation in football

Kirsten Lawlor from LGBTQIA+ team Brisbane Inferno shares how the Matildas’ World Cup performance has seen a shift in the perception of women’s sport and queer representation.

Soccer, or football to some, was never a big part of my life growing up. Being from a regional town in Queensland, my family followed rugby league religiously. We would idolise players like Paul Bowman and Matty Bowen and go to as many North Queensland Cowboys games as we could.

Every year, the State of Origin would be the main event. Cheers would echo through the streets every time Queensland got over the line for a try, and whenever the Blues went for a conversion all you could hear was my mother screaming “Mully-grubs” at the TV. She still to this day believes her chanting made all the difference to get Queensland the win in the 2006 series.

As I got older, I watched less and less rugby league and lost interest in sports in general. That is until my mate, Tegan Kennedy, convinced me to travel to France with her to watch Australia play in the 2019 Women’s Football World Cup where, unknowingly, my love for sport would reignite.

We had the privilege of experiencing Australia come from behind to beat Brazil 3-2 at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier. To be there to see the Matildas ‘never say die’ attitude in person was inspirational and turned me into a Tillies fan for life.

This experience made me realise that I didn’t have female sporting heroes growing up, only men. It was then I understood the importance of having these female role models, especially for young girls and women. Representation matters, and when young girls see these successful athletes dominating in their fields, it empowers them to go out and do the same.

The Matildas’ Impact

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup marked a significant moment for Australian football. The Matildas displayed their exceptional talent and determination on the global stage, all while being on home soil. They secured a historic 4th place and changed how women’s sports are viewed in Australia forever.

Throughout the tournament, viewership reached record numbers, stadiums were packed, and Fan Fest sites across the country were flooded with crowds of green and gold. I even had friends who had never shown interest in sports before reach out to me and say, ‘oh my goodness, how good was the game last night?!’ This was particularly in reference to the remarkable penalty shoot-out win against France here in Brisbane.

Being in the crowd for the 3rd place loss to Sweden was bittersweet, but witnessing the supporters rushing towards the field and cheering on the girls during their lap of honor, was heartwarming. This team’s impact is greater than just winning a medal; it’s about heart. Everyone has fallen in love with them.

Due to the performance and national reaction of the Matildas in the tournament, funding has already been promised by the Albanese government to go towards improving women’s sporting facilities and equipment. This is a massive victory for women’s football.

This team has truly united the country and turned Australia into a footballing nation.

Queer Visibility

This isn’t just a victory for women’s sports; it’s also a significant step forward for queer/LGBTQIA+ visibility in Australia.

From Canadian player Quinn becoming the first-ever transgender and non-binary athlete to feature in a World Cup, to the normalised public displays of affection exhibited by several players with their same-sex partners, the tournament has been an absolute pride fest.

The Matildas have at least 10 out and proud players in the squad, the most among any team at the tournament. One of the most touching moments captured during the competition was between Matildas striker Sam Kerr and her partner Kristie Mewis, a midfielder for the US National team. They were captured sharing a kiss after Australia’s victory against France in the quarter-final match, following a thrilling penalty shoot-out—a moment I must admit I still haven’t fully recovered from.

As an openly gay woman, seeing this kind of representation being normalised in mainstream media means more than words can say. Having one of the world’s top strikers be not only Australian but also openly in a gay relationship brings so much joy and hope for future LGBTQIA+ representation.

My LGBTQIA+ Club: Brisbane Inferno

Inspired by the Matildas after the 2019 World Cup and having finally come to terms with my own sexuality, I decided to search for and join a social football club. In doing so, I discovered the LGBTQIA+ team, Brisbane Inferno FC.

Much like the Matildas, Brisbane Inferno strives to build a positive and inclusive environment for queer people in the local football community. Inferno accepts all players regardless of their skill or experience in the game. Through our various soccer formats (Social Saturdays, Metro League, and Indoor) and numerous social events throughout the year, there are many opportunities to get involved and play in the club.

Being part of Brisbane Inferno has helped me become more confident in my own skin and allowed me to develop and improve my soccer skills. It has introduced me to some of my favourite people and closest friends. As soon as I walked onto the pitch for my first training session, everyone was so welcoming and friendly. Joining the team was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

The club has also introduced me to Pride Events such as PFA (Pride Football Australia) Day. This annual one-day tournament sees pride teams from across Australia get together to celebrate the game and promote equality, acceptance, and diversity.

This year, Inferno is hosting the tournament on Saturday, October 7th, at our home ground, Perry Park.

So, if the Matildas have inspired you the way they inspired me, reach out to the club via our social media pages or through our website.

We’re always looking for new members and everyone is welcome.

For more information about the Brisbane Inferno visit brisbaneinfernofc.com.au

