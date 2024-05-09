How QLD Camping Bears are connecting outdoors

Todd Hammond, The President and Co-Founder of QLD Camping Bears, shares why he started the group and how it’s creating a welcoming space for the community.

Bears in the woods? Groundbreaking.

You might have heard a friend say they’re “going camping with the bears this weekend” and been a bit curious as to what that’s all about?

The best place to start is the beginning. I moved to the Gold Coast from Sydney in May 2019 with my husband Dave.

Not really knowing anyone yet, I started attending Den Nights at Sporties. While the crowd was friendly, it was hard to make any meaningful conversation with music blaring and alcohol flowing.

In February 2020 at a Brisbears Wet n Wild event, I met Nathan, a local that I could bond with over living on the Gold Coast, outdoors, and gaming. Over the coming months

COVID restrictions became ever-present and the options for social interactions became limited.

Because indoors wasn’t an option, we considered outdoors which led to camping. We planned a trip in September of that year with just a small group of 10, most of us didn’t even know each other well, or were loosely affiliated, but equally driven by a need to get outside, socialise in a way that was allowed safely.

I’m not sure what made me think of it, but with just over a week before our trip, I wondered if others were interested in joining for not only this but maybe future trips? So I created a Facebook group (seven more joined our first trip with less than a weeks notice), thus QLD Camping Bears was born.

Not just for bears

Though we were founded by bears, QLD Camping Bears has always welcomed EVERYONE in the LGBTQIA+ community who wants to make real connections, while enjoying the beautiful outdoors our region has to offer.

We hold six camping trips a year. They are held every second month, (always avoiding school holidays) with events in between which vary from hikes, beach days, BBQs, picnics, 4X4 driving, pool parties and more.

Our camping events are loosely structured with a “choose your own adventure” philosophy, socialise, go swimming, check out the nearby town, hiking, 4×4 driving (hitch a ride if you don’t have one), take a nap, the choice is yours, the idea is to relax and enjoy.

As someone who is neurodivergent, I have noticed our group is often appealing to those living atypically, or with mental health issues as our space is one that is relaxed, safe and welcoming.

While you have the opportunity to socialise, when you have a tent or caravan, you give yourself a safe space to retreat to when things get overwhelming which public indoor events simply can’t offer.

With over 50 events held since September 2020 including over 20 camping trips, we’ve travelled to places like Cooyar, Goomburra, Kenilworth, and Loadstone where sometimes we are one of the few queer events that locals in those areas get to experience without having to drive several hours.

Never camped?

Some of you might be reading and thinking “This sounds fun but I just don’t know about camping?”

That’s okay, some members just come to the day events, and for those unsure about making the commitment of purchasing gear, borrow a friend or family member’s or come with a friend who has gear.

You can also do what one member did on their first time. They loaded their mattress and bedding into the back of a van with four bottles of wine, ice and a bucket of KFC. Eventually, they got actual gear, but the point is everyone starts somewhere.

If you want to join us or you’re a bit curious and want to see more, we recommend coming to one of our day events such as our BBQ Picnic being held this month at 11 am on Saturday 18th of May at Roma St Parklands, all are welcome!

After three-and-a-half years and 1600+ active members, we’ve come pretty far, but we still have a long way to go, and we would love to have you on the journey with us.

Find out more at: qldcampingbears.com.au

