How our over-60s can downsize in style at The Atrium Lutwyche

The Atrium Lutwyche, on Brisbane’s inner northside, is offering our over-60s the chance to downsize in style while staying in the area they know.

The boutique retirement community, which opened in February at 15 High Street, Lutwyche, offers chic one and two bedroom apartments coupled with resort-style facilities just 4km from the city.

The Atrium’s communal facilities include a pool, bar and billiards room, café, library, wine room, yoga and pilates area, function area and rooftop terrace with amazing city views.

Tim Russell, co-director of the village’s developer and operator Aura Holdings, said The Atrium provides a welcoming community so close to Brisbane city.

“The Atrium’s residents are all owner-occupiers so you really get to know your neighbours and everyone keeps an eye out for each other,” he said.

“The residents are always up for a chat and a mingle on the rooftop terrace, and you can be as social as you choose. The Atrium really does function as an inclusive and supportive community.”

Russell said his goal has been to create an independent retirement living community he’d want his own parents to live in. And earlier this year, he achieved that when parents Pat and Jim happily settled into The Atrium.

The Atrium Lutwyche is accepting and inclusive

Among the first residents to move into the seven-storey building was Helen, a Brisbane marriage celebrant, who says she always feels pride in welcoming her clients to her beautiful apartment.

“I’ve been doing a lot of same-sex marriages since it became legal. I did one on the very first day, that was very exciting,” Helen said.

“I get a real reward from conducting those weddings. Sometimes I’ve known them for a long time and many have been together for decades.

“They now feel validated after waiting for that legal process to happen. I just feel so rewarded that I can now do this for them.”

Helen said LGBTIQ residents would be welcomed with open arms at The Atrium. “I think it’s fabulous that Aura is so accepting and inclusive of gay people,” she said.

The Atrium’s location so close to the city is a “great fit” for Helen. “You’re not stuck out somewhere where you’re isolated anyway. It’s in a great position close to the city,” she said. “I can walk to the shops and it’s so handy to everything.”

Helen is enjoying being surrounded by her friendly neighbours. “Sometimes I put an S.O.S. out, asking if anyone feels like a glass of wine in the library. We haven’t read any books yet!

“We also gather at the rooftop garden quite often for our Happy Hour up there with the city view.”

Support and care available for The Atrium residents

At The Atrium, the dedicated village manager supports the residents. Tim Russell said that role is the most important.

“The village managers provide advice or assistance in any way they can, whether that’s helping with utilities, maintenance or visitors,” he said.

“They give the residents a lot of comfort but it also allows family to know there’s somebody there supporting them.

“They take care of all the maintenance. Our residents can just enjoy their independent, relaxed lifestyle with support on hand if needed.”

The Atrium also offers flexible, on-demand in-home care services for residents through trusted partners.

