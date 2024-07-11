How Madrid’s MADO became one of the world’s biggest prides

From a small gathering to a huge extravaganza, this is how Madrid’s MADO grew to be one of the world’s biggest prides.

Madrid Pride, known locally as Orgullo Madrid or MADO (Madrid Orgullo), has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most fabulous queer celebrations.

An astonishing 1.5 million rainbow-coloured visitors descend upon Spain’s capital for what is a huge celebration of pride, protest, and partying.

Its journey from very modest beginnings to the event it is today is very much to do with the city’s vibrant culture, inclusivity, and relentless advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Pride starts with protest

After years of the Franco-led dictatorship finished, Spain wanted progress and queer liberation was part of that movement.

The first Madrid Pride took place in 1978 and was hugely successful with 7,000 marching and protesting safely.

The following year, homosexuality was decriminalised but the event itself unfortunately didn’t progress.

Only 1,000 were permitted to march and they were attacked by far-right groups carrying guns, clubs and machetes.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, pride was still small but it gradually gained momentum with the queer neighbourhood of Chueca taking a starring role.

Chueca

Chueca is THE gay district of Madrid.

The LGBTQIA+ community populated the barrio (Spanish for neighbourhood) throughout the 80s when it was… well less fabulous.

But over the years it has transformed with queer bars, nightlife, dining and shopping that is worth a visit at any time, not just during pride.

MADO has built up over time around the growth of the neighbourhood. The area was the epicentre of EuroPride in 2007 and then WorldPride in 2017.

Many visitors discovered the city during the events and saw how much the Spanish queer community like to party! Those visitors kept coming back year-on-year, helping it grow into the spectacular event it is today.

Now each year, millions of visitors flock not just to Madrid but to Chueca to freely celebrate and party in a sea of rainbow flags, drag artists and sangria.

In quieter times visitors can relax in the Plaza de Chueca square, enjoy tapas and enjoy the view of both the area and the aesthetically pleasing locals.

Spain’s inclusivity

The popularity of Madrid Pride has grown alongside the increasing progress of LGBTQIA+ rights in Spain.

The legalisation of same-sex marriage came in 2005 and is now one of the most queer-friendly places in the world for both locals and visitors.

This progressive attitude sees Madrid’s residents and businesses also fully embrace pride, contributing to its festive and welcoming atmosphere that keeps drawing visitors back.

Even though this year’s Madrid is coming to an end, you can still visit this fantastic city at any time during the year or just plan for next year’s MADO.

Madrid Pride 2024

This year’s event saw LGBTQIA+ travellers from all over the world gather for nine days of parties, protest and pride.

The week also included a Human Rights Conference, the crowning of Mr Gay Pride Spain and the annual high heel race.

However, the event culminated in the final day parade in downtown Madrid.

Visitors will also have all the sights of Madrid to see and can continue the party at other pride events across Spain.

