How Indigenous artist Dylan Mooney is queering The Dreaming

Dylan Mooney’s artworks tell stories of intimacy and identity. The subject of his works, queer Indigenous bodies, set against elemental dreamscapes of vivid resilience.

Arms draped across chests, heads rested in laps, eyes softened. The gazes are focused – sometimes on each other, other times on the viewer.

Their faces reveal a deeper meaning, one that has become so inseparable from Dylan’s craft.

Descending from both Torres Strait Islander and South Sea Islander ancestry, Dylan Mooney, much like many other SSI families, grew up on Yuwibara country in Central Queensland.

It was here that he first cultivated his artistic ability, both in and outside of the classroom.

“My Mum actually enrolled me in an art class outside of school, which is where I first learned how to do portraits using charcoal and graphite,” Dylan told QNews.

After making the leap to the city, Dylan studied a Bachelor of Contemporary Indigenous Art in 2017.

“My studies really helped me to create a lot of connections within the arts industry. Being able to meet other established Indigenous artists such as Tony Albert, Richard Bell, Vernon Ah Kee, Gordon Hookey – hearing their stories and learning about their art really inspired me.

“Getting to pursue this career has been almost like a dream.”

Transforming the medium

Now, Dylan bases his work out of Quandamooka country, developing and perfecting his voice as an artist across multiple mediums.

“I started out drawing on paper, obviously. Then I moved on to printmaking, where I learned lithography, which is similar to drawing but you’re drawing on an aluminium plate or sandstone,” he explains.

“I’ve also done street art, participating in the Brisbane Street Art Festival for the past couple of years.”

While the authenticity of his artistic expression has been consistent across all mediums, it is through his digital illustrations that Dylan has flourished into one of the most recognisable young contemporary Indigenous artists working today.

“I’ve pretty much been primarily using digital work for the past four years now.

“It took me a year to fully learn the process of digital illustration and I’m still teaching myself – learning the different techniques, different tools.

“It’s been pretty amazing that I’ve been able to get into art gallery collections across the country and having art collectors buy my digital work – it’s very special.”

Keeping the culture alive

Dylan’s way of speaking through his art is both innovative and yet reminiscent of the deeply historical cultural practice of knowledge-sharing between Indigenous communities.

For the large majority of our communities, stories and information is passed on from generation to generation, enshrined in the form of art.

For Dylan, this process not only holds historical significance, but is still relevant for his practice today.

“Having worked in museum spaces for the past few years, I’ve been able to visit collections such as the Queensland Museum here in Meanjin, the Victorian Museum in Naarm, and the Australian Museum in Gadigal country.

“Working within those spaces, I’ve learned about traditional artefacts from Yuwi country (Mackay) where I grew up; shields, boomerangs, spears.

“I’ve learned about how they were made, the type of wood they’re made from, the ochre, and then been able to recreate them to share with my family and community.

“That way, they don’t have to travel to these institutions and are able to share it with other mob and younger generations as well.

“I haven’t yet transferred that into my digital work because I’ve wanted to keep it handmade, preserving the techniques as a way to keep the culture alive.”

Broad horizons for Dylan

But Dylan has only just begun to scratch the surface of digital artistry.

From featuring on the cover of Rolling Stone Australia to partnering with Ben & Jerry’s for a campaign to raise awareness for the threat of the climate crisis for Torres Strait Islanders, Dylan’s art is continually reaching bigger and bigger platforms.

And with his works exhibiting at Sydney WorldPride next year, it seems like this star is only just beginning its rise.

“I’m hoping to release my graphic novel before my exhibition in Sydney for WorldPride next year, which is a project I have just been working on for myself.

“I will also have several workshops projected around Sydney as well as a few artist talks.”

While WorldPride certainly will be looking to keep him on his toes, Dylan is showing no signs of slowing down, with 2023’s agenda taking the young artist on the road.

“I’ll be featuring in a group show at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, then heading back home for a few residencies in Mackay and Bundaberg, and I’m also heading to Arnhem Land as well, to work with the Art Center for 10 days.”

Needless to say, Dylan’s innovative and creative excellence has struck a chord in the culture.

Queer Indigenous artistry is increasingly reaching for the forefront. Dylan Mooney’s work is no exception – the subjects of his work demand to be seen. And clearly, Australia is ready to see them.

To see more of Dylan Mooney’s incredible work, head to his Instagram @dylanmooney__

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.