How Carers Queensland’s rainbow responders are changing lives

In the twelve months since launching its dedicated email channel for LGBTQIA+ participants and carers, Carers Queensland has seen an increase in people from those communities being able to access NDIS, community supports and services.

The rainbow responders receive a variety of requests over the working week, with many enquiries about accessing the NDIS or finding community supports in their area. Each request is handled by a dedicated rainbow responder who provides information and linkages.

“We’re able to provide the rainbow responder service because Carers Queensland is a Rainbow Tick accredited organisation,” explains Carers Queensland’s Regional Manager Rebecca Binyon, who helped guide the rollout of the service.

“We have a culture of inclusion, of respecting people, of valuing diversity. 14% of our workforce are LGBTQIA+, that’s higher than the population base!” Rebecca said.

Carers Queensland aims to remove the stigma of people not feeling accepted in society and encourage them to reach out to us in a culturally sensitive way.

“There’s a history of LGBTQIA+ people not being accepted for who they are, often being challenged based on their sexuality or their gender identity.

“So, people avoid making contact with services and supports that they can really benefit from,” Rebecca said.

“We link people to an LGBTQIA+ team member and if they’ve specified that they would like someone with a particular identity, we really do our best to make that connection. I can’t recall a time when we haven’t been able to do that,” Rebecca said.

“I had an advocate from North Queensland contact us, which is an area outside of our catchment, but they had a young person visiting family who was struggling with getting the supports they needed around their identity, as well as their disability, from their family at home in Brisbane.

“They saw the rainbow email and they reached out to us, and I spoke to them personally.

“As a result, they were able to help the young person to understand that they could connect with us more safely, be respected for who they are, and discuss their support needs with us when they returned to Brisbane,” Rebecca (pictured below, centre) said.

“We explain Carers Queensland will work with them, how we will use their preferred names and will respect the pronouns that they are using.”

“We are also able to identify services and supports in the community that do specifically work with LGBTQIA+ community members or who have a good reputation in that space.”

Rebecca says they remain up to date with community expectations to ensure their services are met in a culturally sensitive way that is a safe place for people to ask questions.

“We’re looking at how we can better skill or continue to improve the skills of our rainbow responders. We’ll also be looking at what’s relevant to the community today – what have we heard and what have we learned?

“We’re seeing some really good outreach and collaboration work that’s come from both the rainbow responders and the LGBTQIA+ engagement officer that we’ve been able to employ,” Rebecca said.

“The rainbow responders have made significant differences for young people, young trans and nonbinary people in particular, to feel comfortable and to be able to not just gain access to the NDIS where appropriate but to also explore more broadly, supports and services in the community.

“And that’s what we want. We just want LGBTQIA+ people with disability to know it’s safe to get in contact and that we can help connect you to support.” Rebecca said.

With IDAHOBIT (May 17) in a few weeks time, Carers Queensland encourages others to reach out and connect with its team.

Carers Queensland can support you to find out more about the NDIS, to apply for funding and to help you get started with the NDIS.

If you have a disability but are not eligible for the NDIS, Carers Queensland can help you identify and link to options for support in your community.

If you, a family member or friend would like to connect with them and be supported by their organisation please email rainbow@carersqld.com.au or visit https://carersqld.com.au/about-us/lgbtqia/ for more information.

You can also contact Carers Queensland on 1300 999 636, or cq.enquiries@ndis.gov.au

