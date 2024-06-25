Rainbows in Ballarat during city’s first Pride Month

The City of Ballarat has officially recognised Pride Month this year with the regional Victorian city’s biggest celebration of its kind.

LGBTQ+ Community Inclusion Officer Sez Lothian told us they were excited to work on the city’s month-long Pride Month calendar.

“There’s already so much happening for our communities in Melbourne in summer, so we decided on June,” Sez explained.

“I’ve been in this role for a year and a half, and I wanted to make sure that LGBTQIA+ people in Ballarat are seen, heard and supported.”

Almost 10% of the City of Ballarat’s residents identify as LGBTQIA+. Just a short drive from Melbourne, it’s the fifth-highest local government area for queers in the state.

One of the most public events on the Pride Month calendar was the Yarnbombing Project.

In February, around a hundred Ballarat locals started knitting yarn art wraps that included rainbow colours and pride flag designs. For Pride Month, they wrapped the art around trees in public places.

Elsewhere on the Pride Month calendar was a market and art exhibition as well as sports and youth events.

“QHub creates safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ young people in Victoria,” Lothian said.

“They hosted ten events including cooking events, art activities, and ten-pin bowling to get young people out and about and finding their community and having a good time. I wish I was 18 to 25 so I could drop in!”

‘Queer people are everywhere, not just in the city’

Local legend and Drag Race Down Under star Gabriella Labucci was also thrilled to see the activities in her hometown.

“Regional pride is so important. It cements safety and a sense of belonging to those that may feel ostracised because they don’t fall into the cis-het majority,” Gabriella told us.

“You don’t have to flee your hometown to find a safe space and a sense of belonging. Queer people are everywhere, not just in the city.”

Ballarat’s Pride Month had the full support of Mayor Des Hudson, who challenged Lothian to get the Ballarat Pride Month calendar to 50 events.

“It is crucial that as a city we proudly celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community and the contribution they make to Ballarat,” Cr Hudson said.

“It’s exciting to see the event evolve and grow so quickly, which shows our ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity.”

