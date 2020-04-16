How Aussies can watch Lady Gaga’s all-star COVID-19 concert

More artists have signed up for this weekend’s global coronavirus relief concert curated by Lady Gaga.

Gaga partnered with charity Global Citizen to raise over $35 million for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-10 Solidarity Response Fund. She also announced they were organising the star-studded concert set to take place on Sunday morning, Australian time.

A huge lineup of stars will perform from their homes for the One World: Together at Home event.

This week Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Delta Goodrem, Kesha, Christine and the Queens, Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert and more joined the lineup.

They’ll join previously announced artists including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, J Balvin, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and John Legend.

How to watch Lady Gaga-curated One World concert in Australia

For Australians, One World: Together At Home will stream live for eight hours this Sunday, 19th April from 4am until 12 noon AEST on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

Then a two-hour broadcast will screen on Australian TV on Sunday on Channel 10 and 10play from 10am-12pm, and on MTV on Foxtel that evening. For more details, visit the Global Citizen website.

US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host. The broadcasts will also feature doctors, nurses and families around the world sharing their coronavirus stories.

Announcing the concert last week, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are all so very grateful to all of the healthcare professionals across the country and around the world,” she said.

“What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world, and we all salute you.”

But Lady Gaga explained this weekend’s concert event isn’t a fundraiser. She just wants viewers to come together and enjoy entertainment and messages of solidarity during the pandemic.

“We want to raise the money before we go on air,” she explained.

“When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

