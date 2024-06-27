How AFAB drag artist Ladybird thrives despite shocking abuse

Drag artist Ladybird chats to Charlie Burns for QNews about the impact of being an Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB) queen.

Ladybird is a rising star in the Brisbane Drag scene who happens to be assigned female at birth (AFAB).

You’ll often catch them at Sportsman Hotel delivering imaginative lip-sync performances or hosting Bingo rounds for hen parties.

This is an unpredictable profession, but an audience member will always ask the question that all AFAB queens have come to dread, “Are you a man or a woman?”

Even though they identify as non-binary, Ladybird has found that the easiest response without having to discuss the personal depths of the gender spectrum is, “I’m a man.”

Recently, when answering this, half the table cheered as their rude assumption was confirmed, while the other half scrambled with more questions, “Why is your voice so high?” and “Where is your Adam’s apple then?”

Exhausted at the end of the night, Ladybird tried to explain that women and AFAB individuals do drag but was interrupted by a heckler’s joke: “We should only pay you half because you’re a woman.”

This exchange is what AFAB queens have come to expect. Ladybird had been warned and now warns others in the community that these comments surrounding their credibility would never stop.

Proving a point

AFAB queens also face criticism from within the drag community. They’re often perceived as facing fewer challenges than cisgender male drag queens, as their drag may not require padding or tucking, leading to questions about its authenticity.

To avoid this label, Ladybird describes their drag as a level of exaggeration that nobody can question their commitment. This is seen through their big hair and grand costumes with padding that exude bimbo femininity.

They want every performance to teach the audience the absolute definition of camp. From designing their own Lady Gaga meat dress to a sexy caterpillar, no one can deny the heart and soul Ladybird sews into every aspect of their art.

“I didn’t want to give them anything else to discredit. I didn’t want people to hate the drag I do. I’d rather people hate myself underneath instead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ladybird (@ladybirdartist)

Despite Ladybird’s achievements in the drag scene, including winning the 2022 Sportsman Hotel SmackDown—an essential competition for emerging Brisbane drag artists —and touring Adelaide Fringe within their first three years in drag, some still find it insufficient.

“After I won SmackDown, I got a message from someone I had just met saying, ‘I just found out you’re a woman; you need to have your belt revoked, you need to quit drag.’ You got a few people who were like, you shouldn’t have won. But not as much as when Henny won.”

Ladybird’s partner, Henny Spaghetti, won in 2019. People walked out in protest when Henny, another AFAB queen, received her title.

“I haven’t been through anything like it since; I think what really got me through was the people whose opinions I actually cared about were there for me and stood up for the fact that I won solely off my talent!” Henny says.

More AFAB representation

Both queens advocate for increased representation of AFAB queens on global platforms like RuPaul’s Drag Race, noting its current emphasis on gay cisgender men.

“Even when I started, I didn’t know of any other AFAB queens. If I had just stuck to Drag Race, I never would have found out about it,” Ladybird says.

“I feel like Drag Race has the power to dictate whose drag is valid and whose drag isn’t valid. When, in fact, all drag is valid, but not all drag is good. If there’s anything to take away, it’s that. We can’t dictate people’s art, but we can judge it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ladybird (@ladybirdartist)

When discussing the weight and responsibility of representing AFAB performers alongside the regular struggles of drag, Ladybird bluntly stated that it wasn’t worth it. However, they couldn’t bring themselves to walk away.

“I wouldn’t exist without drag, I don’t think; it’s just the only way I know how to express myself, and I think if I didn’t have that, I wouldn’t know what to do with myself.”

You can follow Ladybird @ladybirdartist on Instagram

Read next

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.