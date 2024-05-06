Housekeeping for Beginners follows a queer chosen family

Macedonian-Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski’s award-winning film about a rowdy queer chosen family, Housekeeping For Beginners, is out in Australian cinemas this week.

It’s the gay writer-director’s follow-up to his queer romantic drama Of An Age, and the brilliant new domestic drama is also getting great reviews.

Housekeeping for Beginners got the prestigious Queer Lion Award after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Shortly after that, North Macedonia picked the queer flick as its international Oscar submission.

In the movie, set in North Macedonia, lesbian woman Dita never planned to be a mother, but became one anyway.

Living in capital city Skopje, Dita finds herself as the matriarch of a very crowded and chaotic house full of queer folk.

Young Mia is a bundle of energy. Vanesa is a rebellious teenager who’s desperate to branch out on her own.

Gay man Toni also lives under Dita’s roof with his younger lover Ali, who moves in after a one-night stand.

The family is rocked when Dita’s girlfriend gets a serious cancer diagnosis. She forces Dita to promise to take custody of her two daughters after she dies.

Dita must convince a very reluctant Toni to help her fight the homophobic legal system that threatens to tear their entire queer family apart.

Goran Stolevski on the origin of Housekeeping for Beginners

Goran Stolevski said the idea of making a film about a queer household came from a photograph. He saw the photo online of a gay couple living with eight queer women.

“There was an image I saw of a group of queer people living in a warehouse, essentially, in the ‘70s in Melbourne,” he told Filmink.

“I updated it to present day Macedonia… I grew up in a two bedroom apartment, there were six of us living in it.

“And that doesn’t count the 49 cousins that came in and out of the house every single day.

“That was what reality was to me. I’m still close with all of those cousins. I go back all the time to Macedonia.”

But Goran said, this particular story could be set anywhere.

“Macedonia is small and obscure and barely anyone has heard of it. But in terms of the way people live day to day, it’s much more similar to the majority of the world,” he said.

In the film, numerous characters are not only queer but also Romani, further putting them on the fringes in their own country.

“I don’t give a s__t about the politics or making a statement. I never expect to ever change anyone’s mind about anything,” Goran told Filmink.

“But I do believe in preserving that feeling of what day-to-day life was like for a certain kind of person in a certain time.

“If we don’t do it right now, it’s going to disappear, without a record.”

Housekeeping for Beginners is in select Australian cinemas on Thursday (May 9). Of An Age is streaming in Australia on Prime Video.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.