House of the Dragon’s Ewan Mitchell on ‘shocking’ nude scene

Ewan Mitchell has explained the creative process behind his House of the Dragon nude scene.

The British actor, who plays Aemond Targaryen was full frontal in the latest episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, a decision that he said wasn’t “made lightly”.

In an interview with Vulture, Mitchell spoke about his creative process and the decision to film the scene au naturel.

“Scenes like this start with a conversation about how far you’re prepared to go. It wasn’t a choice we made lightly. But it’s true to Aemond that he shocks the audience. Weakness is not part of Aemond’s vocabulary,” he explained.

Director Geeta Patel praised Mitchell for his dedication to his character and explaining why him showing his penis was so important.

“Ewan is such a great actor. He understands what he needs to do in order to portray Aemond,” she said.

“When I spoke with him originally about the nudity, I said to him, ‘Let’s just go through the story. If you don’t feel comfortable being nude, then you’re not going to be nude.’ We were both on the same page.

“That shift, from someone who’s vulnerable to literally watching him put on his armour, was what we were going for. It’s one of the few times you see the young child in him and you see the pain in him.

“Slowly he starts putting on his armour and when he stands up, the fact that he doesn’t care that you see his penis is such a strong visceral shift.”

Patel also confirmed that Mitchell insisted on not wearing a prosthetic for the scene.

“Ewan was like, ‘I want to be fully nude in that moment. It’s important to me because that’s who my character is. That’s what he would do.’ And that’s what we did.”

Season two of House of the Dragon is streaming on Binge.

