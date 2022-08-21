House of the Dragon stars say characters’ gay vibes were intentional

Two of the stars of highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon have discussed the “gay vibes” many fans picked up in this week’s premiere episode.

House of the Dragon began this week, taking place 200 years before the original Game of Thrones series, as Princess Rhaenyra (Australian star Milly Alcock) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) feud for power.

In episode one, fans are introduced to two 14-year-old girls: Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

The pair are shown to be very close and on Twitter, queer fans picked up the characters’ chemistry immediately.

“The first time Rhaenyra and Alicent made eye contact I immediately said ‘oh lesbians!’ out loud,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “We all agree that Alicent and Rhaenyra have serious chemistry right?”

“Rhaenyra and Alicent are so gay, like baby Rhaenyra only wants to go fly on her dragon and eat cake with her girlfriend; if that ain’t the gayest thing ever,” someone else added.

Another lamented, “Not my gay ass shipping Rhaenyra and Alicent knowing damn well it won’t happen.”

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey weigh in on episode one

The two actresses who play the two young characters Rhaenyra and Alicent, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, told Insider this romantic subtext was “purposeful”.

Alcock joked to Insider, “I’m just actually in love with Emily and so I think that’s it!”

Carey told Insider the pair did bring up the topic with the directors when they filmed the scenes together.

She said that her initial reaction to the script read-through was that Rhaenyra and Alicent are “in love a little bit”.

“It was something I was immediately conscious of when I read the script as a queer woman myself,” she said.

During filming, the actors said they played around with the idea of the teenagers having a special emotional closeness to their best friends.

“I think any woman could think back to the best friend that they had at 14 years old, and it’s a relationship and a closeness unlike any other,” Carey said.

“You do toe the line between platonic and romantic.

“Milly always says it’s like a tactile closeness and emotional closeness. Especially when it’s put in the context of this world where they are the only two young girls in the Red Keep.

“It’s 100% something we were conscious of. And so if it reads on screen, it was purposeful.”

Milly Alcock also explains the relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent was part of the larger theme in House of the Dragon: the power dynamics between men and women and their respective societal roles.

“These women aren’t given the privilege to know what choices they have because of the world that they live in,” Alcock said.

“That’s the theme that runs through this entire story, and Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship is a prime example of it.”

House of the Dragon is streaming in Australia on Binge

Unless you’ve read the Game of Thrones books on which House of the Dragon is based, you’ll have to wait and see where the two characters’ friendship goes next.

There are nine episodes left of House of the Dragon. New episodes air weekly on Monday mornings on Binge and Foxtel in Australia.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.