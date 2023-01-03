Hot potatoes: homophobic backlash to The Wiggles and Lil Nas X

The Wiggles fans were left aghast, horrified and appalled after the group took a picture with Lil Nas X.

The collaboration seemingly came about after the “Old Town Road” rapper shared a tweet stating:

“Trying really hard to get The Wiggles to co-headline the tour with me. I will keep you guys updated.”

Replying to the tweet, The Wiggles said, “We’re ready to wiggle with you!”.

Following Lil Nas X‘s appearance at Falls Festival in Melbourne, their worlds finally collided.

The Wiggles shared to Instagram a photo of the moment, captioning it, “New collab in the wind?” .

The meeting came after a long history of online interactions.

Lil Nas X first hinted at a collaboration between the two in 2020, teasing a remix to “Rodeo”.

“We don’t know what’s happening but this is amazing,” the group responded.

The original four members then went on to cover “Old Town Road” as part of their adults-only tour in 2022.

We’re ready to wiggle with you! 💛💜💙❤️ — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) April 27, 2022

‘You have betrayed us’, Fans respond

Although the post most likely signifies nothing more than an iconic photo-opportunity, the post sent some more conservative fans spiralling into a moral panic.

“Why Wiggles, WHY!?! You have betrayed us,” one commenter replied under the post.

“Why are you guys collaborating with someone who worships the devil?” another person asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wiggles (@thewiggles)

The comments are seemingly in reference to the controversy stirred up by Lil Nas X after the release of his “Montero” single in 2019.

The music video depicted the singer descending a stripper-pole into hell and giving Satan a lap-dance.

The singer famously clapped back to the conservative backlash at the time, in a tweet stating:

“I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the sh*t y’all preached would happen to me because I was gay,”

“So I hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

Satanic panic and satire-blindness

Despite the symbolism being seemingly lost on many, the purpose of the “Montero” music video goes beyond just showing us Lil Nas X’s lap-dance abilities.

The video’s clever utilisation of classical Christian imagery is representative of the ways in which the church has historically demonised the queer community.

Lil Nas X’s role as both himself and as Satan in the video was intentional, acting as a metaphor for self-flagellation, self-hate and queer guilt as propagated by the Christian church.

His musical celebration of queer love as he visually descends into hell is a stark reminder that this love is still deemed sinful to many.

This explicitly queer commentary of this subtext is readily apparent – requiring little to no critical thinking skills.

However, although The Wiggles themselves clearly understand this, their followers are seemingly clutching their pearls at the mere reminder of it.

Our suggestion to these fans? Maybe stick to Hot Potatoes.

