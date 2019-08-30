Hot Dub Time Machine headlining Riverstage’s 30th birthday bash

Brisbane’s Riverstage is turning 30!

To celebrate Hot Dub Machine explodes onto the stage showcasing songs from every decade and genre.

Joining the time-travelling DJ are Cub Sport, Confidence Man, Last Dinosaurs and Clea. Get ready to party like it’s 1989!

Hot Dub Machine, aka DJ Tom Loud, pinpoints the happiest moments of your partying days and recreates them to perfection all over again.

From 60s rock to 90s RnB and through to today’s radio hits — with a special Riverstage Top 30 countdown.

It’s the electrifying music history lesson you won’t want to miss. The “dance-through-the-decades” audio-visual party concept has grown into an absolute monster.

The World First Time Travelling DJ is a global festival smash-hit and the Best Party Ever!

Hot Dub has broken dance floors at sold-out shows all over the globe, along with festival slots at Coachella, Reading and Leeds Festival, T in the Park, Splendour in the Grass and plenty more.

Hot Dub plays songs in “strict” chronological order, mixing and mashing visuals and audio live from vinyl turntables. It’s every song you love presented in a whole new way.

Joining Hot Dub Time Machine is a banging line-up of Brisbane’s best and brightest – the Riverstage headliners for the next 30 years!

Cub Sport

Cub Sport’s emotionally-charged pop connects with listeners all around world, with a fresh culture of inclusion surrounding the band since members Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield’s recent marriage.

Confidence Man

Electro pop wonders Confidence Man join the celebration with wild characters, choreographed dance routines and certified pop rockets.

Last Dinosaurs

Indie rockers Last Dinosaurs will be there to get you pumped up with swirling guitars, boom-boombap drumming, and Caskey’s dynamic vocals.

Clea

Indie-pop artist Clea will also bring her sweeping instrumental arrangements and hypnotic vocal hooks to the Riverstage’s 30th birthday celebrations.

For tickets and more details to the Riverstage’s 30th birthday bash visit the website here.

The 2019 Brisbane Festival is on from September 6 to 28, bringing 83 shows to the city during Queensland’s largest arts and cultural event.

For the full lineup and tickets, visit the Brisbane Festival website here.

