Hot Brown Honey will have you dancing in the aisles

Hot Brown Honey will make you laugh until you cry, clap until your hands bleed, dance in the aisles and shake every part of what your mama gave you. The hit multi-award winning show comes to the Gold Coast’s HOTA – Home of The Arts on 6 December.

Hot Brown Honey appear as part of Hota’s Home. The festival features 20 events over 15 sun-kissed days and long warm festive nights.

Hot Brown Honey is an extraordinary production. The lighting, music, and costume all combine to ignite the change we want to be. Further, it spins tradition on its head, going above and beyond to challenge boundaries and embrace resilience.

The show is an all-female platform for the talents of “black, brown and mixed beauties.” The performance blends elements of cabaret, theatre, burlesque, and hip-hop.

Lisa Fa’alafi, director of the unapologetically fierce cabaret said, by design, the showcase challenges stereotypes around women of colour.

“We wanted to make a show that is written, directed, performed and produced by women of colour. A show that told stories from our perspective and invited audiences into our world.

We’re highlighting the lack of diversity on our stages, pages and screens by making a show like this. We’re also celebrating the fact we are creating this space for ourselves.”

Hot Brown Honey Reviews

Hot Brown Honey turns up the heat with lashings of sass and a hot pinch of empowerment. The smash-hit, genre-defying, firecracker of a show took the world by storm with rave reviews across the globe.

“It’s phenomenal – sexy, foot-stomping fun and radical consciousness-raising all at the same time.” ★★★★★ The Scotsman

“Whoever you are and wherever you come from, this will change your life. I have never been surer of anything else ever before.” The Huffington Post

“Phenomenal, powerful, and an absolute joy.” The Perth Project

“…a loud, proud evening of consciousness-raising; a series of lessons on race and gender that says you can have your revolution and dance to it, too.” Vancouver Sun

Yo! Mafia

Come for the show, but stay for the party. After Hot Brown Honey, Hip Hop Junkie Yo! Mafia delivers the hype and brings it HOME with a power punch video DJ set fresh off the back of her RNB Friday’s tour.

Home at HOTA

HOTA’s Home features some superb summer productions.

The Unreal Real Housewives of the Gold Coast brings together six of the Gold Coast’s sassiest, nastiest and flashiest homemakers and wreckers. In between conversations about husbands and lovers, lip fillers and landfill, they rig elections, orchestrate king-hits and ban dogs from their favourite beaches.

Let’s get ready to RUMBLE! During this Game Show like no other, headliners Martini McFly and Coco Jumbo battle it out over three rounds of performance, challenges and improvised chaos!

Watch out for more announcements of other shows in the days to come.

