Host shake-up rumoured for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

A Drag Race star has added fuel to rumours that RuPaul is stepping down as host of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The next batch of Australian queens on Down Under‘s upcoming season 4 flew to New Zealand on Friday (February 16) to start filming in Auckland.

But rumours are swirling that RuPaul is passing the baton to someone else in a big shake-up for the show.

It appears Ru hasn’t left much time to film the entire eight-episode season before his US book tour begins.

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Willam co-hosts the Race Chaser recap podcast with fellow star Alaska. Last week, the pair discussed RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, which is currently streaming and stars Down Under runner-up Hannah Conda.

Willam then dropped a curious bit of tea out of the blue.

“Those Australian girls already know [RuPaul] because she judged down there,” Willam said.

“But not anymore, she’s leaving and that’s tea. You heard it from Race Chaser.”

Co-host Alaska then helpfully suggested listeners “take that with a grain of ketamine”.

RuPaul is heading to New Zealand

However this month, New Zealand queer news outlet Your Ex also addressed the rumours out of the blue about RuPaul’s future on the show.

While confirming the scheduling curiosity, the reliable outlet confirmed in a carefully worded article, “Ru will indeed still be touching down in NZ to film the show.”

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Aussie judge Rhys Nicholson have hosted all three seasons of Down Under.

As for Rhys, the comedian has a Drag Race-shaped hole in their touring schedule. They wrapped up a string of tour dates in Perth on February 11 and Rhys is not expected back in Brisbane until March 13.

We’ll find out if anything’s changing when RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under arrives in Australia on Stan later this year.

The season four lineup will also drop in the coming months. We reckon a second Brisbane queen is finally appearing on the show, after Beverly Kills in season two.

Rhys Nicholson celebrates Drag Race’s 15th birthday

Earlier this month, Rhys Nicholson posted a tribute to RuPaul’s Drag Race to celebrate the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

“Happy 15th birthday @rupaulsdragrace. Now you’re old enough to hop on Reddit and complain about production lighting,” Rhys wrote.

“Thank you for changing my life with the best job a girl could ask for and paying me to sit and watch my favourite thing from one of the best seats in the house.”

