Hong Kong: Court orders legal framework for same-sex couples

Hong Kong’s top court has ordered a new framework to legally recognise the rights of same-sex couples.
Hong Kong does not allow or grant same-sex marriage or unions, despite homosexuality being decriminalized since 1991.
However, the Court of Final Appeal found that the government’s failure to actively provide alternative options – like civil unions – for LGBTQIA+ couples violates their rights.
The judges ruled that there was a need for “an alternative framework” granting legal recognition to same-sex couples.
The framework would need “to provide them with a sense of legitimacy, dispelling any sense that they belong to an inferior class of persons whose relationship is undeserving of recognition.”
“The absence of legal recognition of (same-sex partners’) relationship is apt to disrupt and demean their private lives together in ways that constitute arbitrary interference,” Justice Patrick Keane said.
In lieu of the ruling, the court gave the government two years to form an official framework for recognising unions between members of the same sex.
Hong Kong’s gay marriage ban leaves same-sex couples at a disadvantage
The recent challenge was launched by activist Jeremy Sham, who has twice failed to convince the courts to legally recognise his marriage, which was registered in New York nearly a decade ago.
Sham had argued the city’s ban on same-sex marriage violated his right to equality, while the lack of a policy alternative — such as civil unions — does the same, in addition to breaching his right to privacy.
British rights lawyer Karon Monaghan, representing Sham, told the court in June the ban disadvantages same-sex couples in areas such as inheritance and housing rentals.
Sham, a prominent democracy campaigner, is currently one of dozens of activists behind bars awaiting prosecution under the security law.
