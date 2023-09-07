Hong Kong: Court orders legal framework for same-sex couples

However, the Court of Final Appeal found that the government’s failure to actively provide alternative options – like civil unions – for LGBTQIA+ couples violates their rights.

The judges ruled that there was a need for “an alternative framework” granting legal recognition to same-sex couples.

The framework would need “to provide them with a sense of legitimacy, dispelling any sense that they belong to an inferior class of persons whose relationship is undeserving of recognition.”