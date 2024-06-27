Hong Kong couples stage mass gay wedding

A gay wedding of ten couples in Hong Kong was only possible because the officiant was 12,000 kilometres away.
Hong Kong does not recognise same-sex marriage and the newlyweds had to legally register their marriages in the US, with the officiant joining via video call from Utah.
In addition to being a special day for the couples involved, the mass wedding was also a form of protest and a way to boost public awareness about marriage equality.
For Daisy Ko and Dark Chan, their marriage on Tuesday was the fulfilment of a dream years in the making.
The framework would need “to provide them with a sense of legitimacy, dispelling any sense that they belong to an inferior class of persons whose relationship is undeserving of recognition.”
“The absence of legal recognition of (same-sex partners’) relationship is apt to disrupt and demean their private lives together in ways that constitute arbitrary interference,” Justice Patrick Keane said at the time.
