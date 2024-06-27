World

Hong Kong couples stage mass gay wedding

Hong Kong Gay wedding
Image: Pride to Wed

A gay wedding of ten couples in Hong Kong was only possible because the officiant was 12,000 kilometres away.

Hong Kong does not recognise same-sex marriage and the newlyweds had to legally register their marriages in the US, with the officiant joining via video call from Utah.

In addition to being a special day for the couples involved, the mass wedding was also a form of protest and a way to boost public awareness about marriage equality.

For Daisy Ko and Dark Chan, their marriage on Tuesday was the fulfilment of a dream years in the making.

“This was my promise to her and today we did it… I’m excited and really happy,” Chan told AFP.

Hong Kong’s top court last September rejected same-sex marriage, but gave the government two years to set up an alternative framework — potentially in the form of civil unions — to recognise the rights of same-sex couples.

The framework would need “to provide them with a sense of legitimacy, dispelling any sense that they belong to an inferior class of persons whose relationship is undeserving of recognition.”

“The absence of legal recognition of (same-sex partners’) relationship is apt to disrupt and demean their private lives together in ways that constitute arbitrary interference,” Justice Patrick Keane said at the time. 

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

