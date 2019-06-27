Homosexuality exists in many animal species – Homophobia in one

“Penguin Beach is home to the Zoo’s most famous same-sex couple, Ronnie and Reggie,” says London Zoo on their Facebook page. “Our penguins are joining in on the #Pride celebrations!” Gay animals pairings are proving all the rage this Pride month.

To coincide with London’s Pride Parade in July, London Zoo decided to hold a Pride party for their gay penguins.

Advertisements

So, in homage to the charity Stonewall’s Get Over It campaign, zookeepers erected banners on Penguin Beach.

“Some penguins are gay. Get over it.”

The zoo shared the history of their famous gay male penguin couple.

“Ronnie and Reggie got together in 2014, and famously adopted an egg that was abandoned by another couple a year later.

“The pair shared parenting duties of their chick, Kyton, until he fledged the nest.

“They remain as strong as ever and are often found snuggled up in their nest box together.”

Same-Sex animal couples coming out of closet in zoos everywhere

Zoos world-wide shared social media postings of same-sex animal pairings this Pride month.

Earlier this month, Denver Zoo shared photos of Lance Bass and Freddie Mercury, a same-sex flamingo couple and video of Apollo and Trey, a pair of coconut lorikeets.

Previously, in 2017, a gay male vulture couple raised a chick after zookeepers at the Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo placed an abandoned eg in their nest.

Lion PRIDE

However, one of the most famous gay animal couples of recent years did not reside in a zoo.

Photographer Paul Goldstein came across two male lions mating at the Maasai Mara game reserve in Kenya.

His photographs caused outrage in some quarters.

Advertisements

Kenyan Film Classification Board’s chief executive Dr Ezekial Mutua caused amusement with his observations.

“These animals need counselling because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly.

“They must have copied it from somewhere or it is demonic.

“These animals do not watch movies.”

Homophobes on gay animals

In years gone by, homophobes derided LGBTIQ people as unnatural with the epithet, “even animals wouldn’t do that.”

However, now, with more and more documented evidence of widespread same-sex attraction in the animal kingdom, homophobes resort to a new retort.

“We’re supposed to be better than animals,” they now claim.

Of course, same sex attraction and coupling is observed in many species of animal, both in captivity and in the world.

However, homophobia appears confined to one species.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.