Monogamy and sexual freedom clash in candid Mardi Gras play

A booze-infused date in a bar sets two men on a rollercoaster ride of lust, love and the messy stuff in between in the play Homos, or Everyone in America, on now in Sydney.

The contemporary queer play by Jordan Seavey, set in “a supposedly post-gay America”, premiered stateside in 2016. It’s on now at Sydney’s New Theatre, in the play’s Australian premiere during Mardi Gras season.

Homos takes place in New York and jumps around from 2006 and 2011, charting the ups and downs of the relationship between two characters.

The sexually blunt, emotionally raw and outrageously funny dramedy explodes the attitudes, desires and prejudices that sit at the heart of every relationship, gay or straight.

The age-old conflict between committed monogamy and sexual freedom is navigated, the personal becomes the political, and the characters go deep into what it means to love to the point of heartbreak and beyond.

Homos’ quartet of characters are played by New Theatre debutantes Axel Berecry, Edward O’Leary and Reuben Solomon, joined by Sonya Kerr.

Director Alex Kendall Robson, previously directed Sydney Fringe favourite Bathhouse: the Musical for New Theatre. Now Alex is helming the “captivating” New York queer story.

“This play is both epic in scope and incredibly intimate. Whilst it focuses on the ups and downs, the ins and outs, of a relationship between two gay men, from there we can zoom out and reflect on how far we have come with gay rights, whilst also acknowledging those timeless things like love, lust and community,” he said.

Homos, or Everyone in America is ‘one hell of a journey’

Alex said after a string of classical theatre productions, he was so excited to tackle something contemporary like Homos, or Everyone in America.

“But this play is also somewhat Shakespearen in scope, as it leaps through time and space and back again. And it’s great to be back doing queer work at the New,” he said.

“This play is one hell of a journey. The actors almost never leave the stage. You get swept along as the characters’ lives and loves ebb and flow.

“I don’t think we’ve done a script read-through without me, the jaded old cynic that I am, choking up.

“Audiences will leave the theatre having experienced something extraordinary. This play talks a lot about community. To be able to share this play during Mardi Gras is something very special.”

Homos, Or Everyone In America is at the New Theatre in Sydney until March 9. Tickets on sale now.

