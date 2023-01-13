Homophobic Karen sprays gay couple with holy water, calls police

A homophobic Karen sprayed a gay couple hugging in front of a church with holy water and then called the police in a viral TikTok filmed in Mexico.

One of the men, Leonardo Hernández, filmed the confronting encounter and posted it online.

“Get out right now! I’m going to call the police,” the woman says in Spanish, according to NBC News, spraying the couple and making the sign of the cross.

The encounter took place in Toluca, about 50 miles west of Mexico City. and was caught on camera and shared by one of the men in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

Leonardo then replies to the woman in Spanish, “It is bad to hate, lady.”

A bystander also jumped in, telling the woman, “They’re not doing anything. They are just sitting here.”

The woman puts the spray bottle in her purse and then apparently calls police on her phone.

@leoperovirgo Que dificil entender que alguien puede tratarte asi por el hecho de de amar libremente 💔 los buenos somos más; Gracias a las autoridades y gente de la iglesia que decidieron actuar con amor y congruencia 💖🏳️‍🌈 ♬ sonido original – Leonardo Hernández

Women accuses gay couple of ‘teaching immorality to youth’

The homophobic woman can be heard saying into the phone that the church is private property and that the couple is not welcome in the “lord’s house.”

“They are not from here,” she says in Spanish. “They come from other depraved countries to teach immorality to the youth here.”

Hernandez then takes the phone and appears to explain to the officer that he and his partner were simply hugging.

He said he didn’t believe that was an “immoral act” and that they’d been respectful to the woman even though she “wants to run us out of here.”

‘These people still exist?’

Thousands of users viewed and commented on the TikTok, with many coming to the gay couple’s defense.

“These people still exist?” one person wrote.

“I’m so sorry boys. You handled it correctly. All the love to you,” another commented.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in all of Mexico’s 32 states last year.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.