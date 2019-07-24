Homophobic hate preacher ‘banned from Australia’

Australia has banned notoriously homophobic US pastor Steven Anderson from touring in the country.

Anderson is the founder of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in Arizona and is infamous for his vile anti-gay and anti-Semitic comments.

Advertisements

The homophobic pastor has more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers and was planning to tour Australia in November.

He explained on YouTube, “I just heard today that basically, I’m banned from Australia.

“My ETA [visa] was denied by Australia. I’m not going to be permitted to enter the country.”

He said he now plans to try and tour New Zealand instead.

“I’m just going to shift it over to New Zealand. I’d love to do a soul-winning and preaching event in Christchurch and Auckland, New Zealand,” he said.

“That is, if I don’t get banned from New Zealand.”

He said Australia was the 33rd country to deny him entry. Others include joining Botswana, Canada, Jamaica, South Africa, Ireland, and the UK.

In May, Anderson was to preach in Dublin, Ireland. But a petition to “prevent the hate pastor” from appearing attracted more than 14,000 signatures.

As a result, Anderson was slapped with an exclusion order and was the first to be banned from entering Ireland, the BBC reported at the time.

Steven Anderson’s history of vile comments

Steven Anderson has made horrific homophobic and anti-Semitic claims in the past, including claiming in 2010 “the government should put homosexuals to death.”

He made headlines in June when he told protesters he “wishes every homo would die” at a “Make America Straight Again” conference in Florida.

Also, Anderson posted a vile video in which he showed no sympathy for those killed in the 2016 Pulse gay nightclub shooting.

Advertisements

“The good news is that there’s 50 less pedophiles in this world,” he said.

“These homosexuals are a bunch of disgusting perverts and pedophiles.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.