This homophobic group is boycotting Toy Story 4

Anti-LGBTIQ organisation One Million Moms is furious at Disney for “blindsiding” them with a scene of same-sex parenting in Toy Story 4.

The homophobic group, an offshoot of the notorious American Family Association, spend their time petitioning anything LGBTIQ-inclusive. Their new target: a very brief moment in the Pixar sequel that viewers likely missed.

It’s during the scene showing Woody’s owner Bonnie’s first day at kindergarten. In the background, two women drop off a girl at the school. Later, the women pick up the girl and give her a hug.

But One Million Moms complained Disney “blindsided” them with the “dangerous” scene despite it lasting just seconds.

“The scene is subtle in order to desensitize children,” spokesperson Monica Cole wrote on the petition.

“But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and they are parenting together.”

The group said the moment with the two mothers is a “subtle but obvious promotion of the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

“The scene was included and intentionally not announced prior to the movie release in hopes it would be kept quiet to expose as many children as possible.

The group accused Disney of including the “blink and youll miss” moments “to push an agenda”.

“Toy Story 4 is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation.”

After its release late last month, Toy Story 4 has earned glowing reviews and grossed over $600 million.

One Million Moms’ history of homophobic protests

The One Million Moms group has a long history of homophobic campaigns objecting to inclusive media.

In May, they petitioned to have long-running children’s TV favourite Arthur cancelled for featuring a gay wedding.

Mr Ratburn, Arthur’s teacher, married his male partner Patrick in the first episode of the show’s 22nd season.

“Just because an issue may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn’t make it morally correct,” the group raged at the time.

