Homophobic cinema promised to ‘fast forward’ Disney film’s gay kiss

An Oklahoma cinema has backtracked after posting a dramatic warning to parents about a gay kiss in new Disney film Lightyear and promising to “fast-forward through” the scene.

Lightyear is a new spin-off of Pixar’s Toy Story series, featuring space ranger Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans. The new Disney flick arrived in cinemas in multiple countries around the world last week.

Buzz’s close friend in the animated film is a female space ranger, who marries another woman. A lovely montage showing the couple’s relationship milestones includes a brief kiss.

But the 89er Theater, located in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, wasn’t happy. After the film’s release last week, the cinema’s management posted a dramatic warning at the front door that was later shared on Twitter.

The note from the cinema’s management read, “Warning. Attention Parents: The management of this theatre discovered after booking ‘Lightyear’ that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie.”

The message then goes on to promise they would try to fast-forward through the brief scene.

“We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact,” the management wrote.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”

Oklahoma cinema backtracks after local backlash

But after the ridiculous message was shared online, the cinema later backtracked.

The movie theater’s owner told local TV station KOCO 5 they had removed the sign and would screen the film to customers unaltered.

Some locals explained they initially thought the sign was a joke, but were upset to discover the warning was real.

One parent who took her two sons to the movie told KOCO 5 she didn’t understand what the fuss was about.

“Watching it, it was no big deal. It was like two seconds,” she said.

Lightyear star Chris Evans calls out anti-gay ‘idiots’

Lightyear star Chris Evans told Reuters he applauded the movie’s same-sex relationship and dismissed those opposed it.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans told the news agency.

“Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth. That’s what makes us good.”

But Disney executives originally caused internal backlash by cutting the brief same-sex kiss from the film.

But the company restored it after Pixar employees spoke out amid the company’s bungled response to Florida’s homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

A Lightyear producer later confirmed that fourteen Middle Eastern and Asian countries had banned Disney from releasing Lightyear uncut.

Producer Galyn Susman told Reuters authorities in China, for example, had demanded edits. However, Disney declined to make them.

“We’re not going to cut out anything,” she said.

“Especially something as important as the loving and inspirational relationship that shows Buzz what he’s missing by the choices that he’s making. That’s not getting cut.”

