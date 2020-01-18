Homophobic attack in England – lesbian punched from behind

In yet another homophobic attack in England, two thugs attacked a lesbian in the city of Sunderland. As Charlie Graham walked to meet friends, two homophobes punched her from behind before throwing her to the ground.

Charlie told The Mirror she wanted the photographs of her injuries shared.

Advertisements

“[It’s] very important to me for my pictures to be shared, so people are aware there are people out there that will attack you for whatever reason they feel is necessary — whether that is your sexuality, colour of your skin, the way you walk or how you dress.”

The beating left the young woman covered in blood.

“I got hit from behind by a fist to the back of my head, then I hit the ground, hurting my legs and face.

“I tried to get back up, but they pushed me back to the ground and the two guys ran off.”

Four previous homophobic attacks

Charlie said she previously suffered four other homophobic attacks in the city.

“It happens everywhere. It’s my bad luck.

“I do look like a boy and I do act like a boy and there is no femininity about me at all. But I am not aggressive, or rowdy and I don’t pick fights. I have never opened my mouth to anybody.”

Charlie said she no longer feels safe to go out and suffers panic attacks.

Charlie’s mum Michelle Storey said her daughter often suffered homophobic abuse. She said how Charlie dressed did not concern her. Her only concern was for Charlie to be happy and loved.

“At the end of the day if you are gay, straight, or whatever colour you are, what does it matter?”

Previous homophobic attacks in England

Last year a group of men attacked two women on a bus who refused to kiss for them.

Also, thugs in Lancashire attacked Ryans Williams after hurling homophobic abuse.

Advertisements

Police investigating the attack on Charlie described it as a hate crime.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.