‘Homophobia kills’: Young gay couple mourned after tragic suicides

A young gay couple in Armenia have tragically both died by suicide as a result of “intolerance towards them”, according to a local LGBTIQ+ group.

The couple, reportedly named Tigran and Arsen, posted a series of Instagram photos of themselves this week before their tragic deaths.

The photos (above) showed the pair kissing and appearing to show off a pair of engagement rings.

The two young men then died by suicide in the country’s capital, Yerevan, according to Armenian LGBTIQ+ group Pink Armenia.

The group said after the pair took their own lives, bigots spread their photos online with “hateful and offensive” homophobic comments.

“Unfortunately, it was not surprising to see the public reaction to what had happened,” a Pink Armenia spokesperson said.

“The young men still had many years of life ahead of them, but because of intolerance towards them, they took such a tragic step.”

The group said they offered condolence to the men’s families and friends, as well as calling out the “unacceptable” hateful messages from the public.

The couple’s Instagram posts have since been replaced with tributes and messages of love for the couple.

LGBT people are not safe or protected in Armenia

Armenian media reported that Tigran and Arsen’s parents didn’t approve of their same-sex relationship.

Both men had also reportedly received threats before their deaths.

“LGBT people are very familiar with the feeling of isolation and misunderstanding of family and society,” Pink Armenia said.

“This tragic incident proves once again that LGBT people in Armenia are not safe and not protected by society or the state.”

Pink Armenia said it provides psychological, social, and legal support to LGBTIQ+ Armenians in crisis and their families.

“Suicidal thoughts are often accompanied by feelings of guilt, fear, self-blame, and shame due to society’s attitudes towards one’s sexual orientation and gender identity,” the group said.

“In such situations, it is essential to ensure proper professional support.

“And remember, you are not alone.”

Armenia decriminalised homosexuality in 2003, but discrimination and anti-gay hostility remains widespread.

Armenia ranks 47th out of 49 countries of Europe and Central Asia for LGBTQ rights, only ahead of Turkey and Azerbaijan, according to ILGA-Europe.

If you need someone to talk to, help is always available. Contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.