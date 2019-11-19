Homophobes file complaints about this beautiful Bonds ad

A Bonds ad showing a real-life gay couple kissing has been applauded on social media, but sadly not everybody’s loving it.

The ad shows the two shirtless men passionately kissing against a counter-top in matching underwear.

“It’s the little moments that make Christmas season so special,” the caption reads.

The photo was uploaded on the brand’s social media pages yesterday and was met with a mixed response.

Over 8000 people have liked the ad on Bonds’ Facebook page, despite some homophobic criticism.

“Well done Bonds! Spread the love!” one commenter wrote.

“So incredible to see representation as it should be,” another added.

“This is a beautiful ad, for all the haters, you have your own issue to deal with.”

Another wrote: “Totally back this, ads show couples all the time, so why not show a gay couple? My next question is where the lesbians at?”

But another wrote, “Unnecessary… why do they have to be so sexual?”

“This is [an] inappropriate picture… [they’re] advertising undies not sex!” another added.

A spokesperson for Ad Standards said the watchdog had received “less than five complaints about the campaign which are currently being assessed.”

Bonds spokesperson says they ‘celebrate all Australians’

Emily Small, general manager of Bonds’ parent company HANES apparel, said the campaign “celebrates the bonds that make the season and those are different for every individual.”

“We are a brand that celebrate all Australians,” she said.

“We wish the couple featured in our social media post along with everyone else an equally special and enjoyable festive season.”

