Homophobe Andrew Tate on what makes you gay

Renowned homophobe and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate has defined gay sex in a manner which will confuse both those who thought they were gay and those who thought they were not.

Because…

…according to Andrew Tate….

Gay sex is having sex with a woman…

…and enjoying it.

Former kickboxer and misogynistic social media personality Andrew Tate faces charges along with his brother for rape, sexual trafficking, sexual assault and exploiting women in Romania and the United Kingdom.

A Romanian court ruled on Friday that Tate’s trial can begin but without setting a date.

So Tate busied himself making ridiculous comments. Why not? He’s made millions doing the same in the past.

Andrew Tate posted to X that sex is solely for procreation. Any man who has sex with women for pleasure is gay, he proclaimed.

“Sex is for making children. Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay. Oh my pee pee feels good this is great!

“In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”

Funny thing is – Tate has no kids himself. Is the man serious or just trolling the sad incels that follow him and send him money?

‘Small dick energy’ Tate arrested for human trafficking.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers

