Home and Away actor has secret gay tryst in new music video

Australian electropop duo Yuma X’s new music video for “Secret Lover” is giving us Brokeback Mountain vibes.



Actor Lukas Radovich, who plays Ryder Jackson on Home and Away, stars in the video as a closeted young man who’s crushing on a female friend’s boyfriend.

Both guys apparently have girlfriends. But the foursome go on a bush camping trip and the pair act on their feelings for each other.

Indie band Yuma X comprises vocalist Lucy Washington and producer Jake Smith.

They filmed the music video for “Secret Lover” in Sydney and its surrounding countryside the day after the Mardi Gras parade in late February.

“Made with love,” the 25-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram.

Director Maddy King said the filming experience was “one of the most rewarding artistic experiences” she’d ever been a part of.

“From the very beginning it was super collaborative,” she said.

“I cast Lukas (Radovich) early in the process. He came over and we sat down and wrote the script together.

“We shot the studio scenes the day after the Mardi Gras parade which felt really perfect. The energy on set was magical.

“The following weekend, we stayed at a tiny Airbnb in the countryside to film the rest of the video. The cast and crew were all together in the tiny tin shack, which was amazing. We felt like a tight knit family.

“I am so grateful to bring the project to life. My hope is that whoever watches this will feel less alone and more free to be themselves.”

