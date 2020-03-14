Holy blood protects against COVID-19 at Court’s church

Margaret Court’s Victory Life Centre church released a statement Friday telling congregants holy blood would protect them from COVID-19. “We are all protected by the blood of Jesus.”

The Victory Life Centre statement suggested ‘readily available hand sanitiser’ and holy blood would provide sufficient protection from the deadly pandemic.

Advertisements

“Your health and safety is a top priority for us and we have taken a proactive approach to keep our church family healthy and safe.

“We are in agreement that this Covid-19 will not come near our dwelling or our church family. We are praying daily for you, knowing that we are all protected by the Blood of Jesus.

“For your convenience, hand sanitiser readily available at all our sites.

“Our desire is for you to be informed and know that our heart is to protect and ensure the safety of all so we can continue to worship together, all our service will operate as per normal.”

The statement then concludes with a Bible verse.

“No evil shall befall you, nor shall any plague come near your dwelling. Psalm 91:9-10.”

Such a belief is no surprise seeing Margaret Court also believes in the laying on of hands.

Margaret Court also practices speaking in tongues at the Victory Life Centre.

Sadly, since we originally posted those memes, the Victory Life Centre changed their Facebook settings to make downloading videos of their sermons more challenging.

But who doesn’t like a challenge?

Advertisements

We will bring you more footage of Victory Life Centre sermons soon.

Some light bondage at the Victory Life Centre

Meanwhile, enjoy this screenshot from last week’s sermon. With Margaret nowhere to be seen, one of the female pastors tied up a young handsome male churchgoer. We’re not sure exactly what happened. We muted the volume in case it was NSFW. However, the young man appears to consent to the bondage. Unlike others (are you listening Margaret?) we’re not ones to interfere in what consenting adults do in the privacy of their own home church.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.