Holier than thou Barnaby Joyce: self-declared ‘dead c*nt’

Holier than thou Barnaby Joyce, the former Deputy PM who campaigned to enforce ‘traditional marriage’ while secretly destroying his own by bonking a female staffer almost half his age has been filmed lying on a Canberra street muttering about a ‘dead f*cking c*nt’.

His former mistress and now wife, Vicki Campion, told a reporter that Joyce was talking to her at the time. However, she insisted he was not referring to her as a ‘dead c*nt’.

“No I think he was calling himself one, he likes to self flagellate.”

Joyce’s long political career started in Queensland where he seemed to take former premier Joh Bjelke Petersen as a role model. Like Joh, Barnaby Joyce relentlessly claimed the high moral ground, never giving an inch, even in the face of public exposure. Both loudly proclaimed themselves the best friends farmers ever had while the rural sector declined decade after decade. But not Joh and Barnaby, who both prospered during their long political careers.

(Okay – ‘never giving an inch’ is probably an unfortunate choice of idiom in Joyce’s case.)

Bizarre video emerges reportedly of Barnaby Joyce lying on footpath swearing into his phone looking completely off his face 😂

1/2 pic.twitter.com/BhDsKONxFl — The Sage (@SarkySage) February 9, 2024

Damage control for self-flagellating ‘dead c*nt’

After video of the former Deputy Prime Minister lying on a dark Canberra street spread on social media, his journalist wife moved quickly into damage control. Andrew Mercado, always an astute observer, noted the ridiculousness of the defence.

Vikki, the Nats and their mates in the right wing press are already downplaying the drunkenness of Barnaby

Apparently he is a Good Samaritan who has picked up countless drunks off the street

And he hurt his back falling off the planter but like most farmers he didn’t complain — Andrew Mercado (@andrewmercado) February 9, 2024

No sympathy

Footage of this particular politician in a seemingly drunken state came as a surprise to no one. Rumours of his being drunk in parliament have circulated for years. Some speculated on social media that he suffers from alcoholism and offered that as an excuse for extending sympathy.

But I’m with MFW. Too much harm over too many years. If help was needed, it should have been sought long ago by him or his enablers.

You know what, witches? We don’t agree with all the pious folks now tweeting that we shouldn’t laugh at the drunken rorter because alcoholism is a serious issue. Because while it’s true addiction is a serious medical issue which should be understood and treated without… pic.twitter.com/C1HOogErIQ — MFW (@MFWitches) February 9, 2024

Over the limit with Barnaby:

