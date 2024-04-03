Holding the Man is at Belvoir St Theatre

The iconic memoir ‘Holding the Man’ is back on the stage at Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney, and you’re going to want to see it.

Tommy Murphy’s ‘Holding the Man’ production is almost entirely queer, unlike the original 2006 adaptation. This includes Belvoir’s artistic director and playwright. The main actors Tom Conroy and Danny Ball manage to bring a 20+ year-old memoir to life in an impressive balance of camp and heartbreak. This captures everything that audiences love about the original memoir.

The iconic Belvoir St Theatre is holding the production, which is perfect for the play. This is one of Sydney’s most famous and celebrated theatres, based in Surry Hills. Since its establishment in 1974, it has seen a plethora of queer-centred productions.

Haven’t Heard of ‘Holding the Man’?

“Holding the Man” is a memoir written by Australian writer and actor Timothy Conigrave. It recounts Conigrave’s life and his relationship with John Caleo, his high school crush.

“Tim’s book is more than a memoir, it’s a social history of our country told through the love and lives of a gay couple – particularly that vanishing time of the 70s, 80s and 90s.” – Eamon Flack, Artistic Director

The memoir documents the couple’s love story, spanning over 15 years, from the 1970s to the 1990s, a time when being openly gay was still quite challenging and stigmatised.

The memoir delves into themes of love, friendship, acceptance, and the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on the gay community. It’s a poignant and honest portrayal of a relationship that transcended societal norms and endured through hardship and tragedy.

You can buy tickets to see the production on the Belvoir St Theatre website here.

Read More:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.