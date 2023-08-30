Holden Sheppard’s queer novel Invisible Boys to become TV series

Western Australian author Holden Sheppard’s award-winning queer novel Invisible Boys is being adapted into a ten-part TV series for Stan.

Holden (pictured) published Invisible Boys in 2019. The novel explores the challenges faced by gay teenagers Charlie, Hammer and Zeke in the remote WA town of Geraldton after one of the tight-knit group is outed online.

On Wednesday, streaming service Stan officially announced three new original series, with Invisible Boys among them.

Holden Sheppard, who’s now co-written scripts for the TV adaptation, celebrated the big news.

“So stoked to share today that the TV series of Invisible Boys has been officially commissioned for production as a ten-episode original series by [Stan],” he wrote on Instagram.

Nicholas Verso is creating, directing and producing Invisible Boys. His children’s series, Crazy Fun Park, beat Bluey to the Most Outstanding Children’s Program Logie last month.

Holden Sheppard says Invisible Boys filming to start soon

Holden Sheppard said casting for Invisible Children is underway. He confirmed filming will begin on location in Geraldton and Perth “in the near future.”

According to ScreenWest, Invisible Boys is Western Australia’s first home-grown LGBTQIA+ series.

“What an honour. I hope it’s just the first of many and opens up the gates for many more,” Holden said.

“I feel bulk gratitude to the very talented team of Nick [Verso], [producer] Tania [Chambers], and all the writers, plus Stan and all the funding partners who have backed this story and believe in it.

“It’s been awesome to see this story grow and evolve in the writer’s room.

“As the writer of the novel, I feel sure that fans of the original book will love the adaptation as much as I do.

“I can’t wait to share more. In the meantime, I’m just gonna glow-bask in the news that holy hell, this is actually happening! My book is gonna be a TV series!!”

Holden Sheppard published his second novel, The Brink, last year.

‘Love, heartbreak, confusion, messiness and joy’

Invisible Boys creator Nicholas Verso said it’s been “such a dream” creating the series for Stan.

He said the Australian streamer has “such a strong commitment to quality Australian and LGBTQIA+ storytelling.”

“We’ve had a blast in the writers’ room, diving deeply into this world and expanding upon the characters and themes of the book with all its love, heartbreak, confusion, messiness, and joy,” Nicholas said.

“I can’t wait to be back on set in Western Australia, bringing the story to life with the wonderful creative team.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.