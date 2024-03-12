Screen

Holden Sheppard’s Invisible Boys has started filming in WA

The television adaptation of award winning Australian queer young adult novel Invisible Boys has started filming in locations in Perth and Geraldton in Western Australia.

Holden Sheppard’s book, set during the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man.

As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.

The book was optioned for television development in 2020 and has now begun production as a Stan Original Series helmed by Logie and AACTA award-winning creator/director Nicholas Verso (Crazy Fun Park, Boys in the Trees).

Joining Verso in creating the series is an impressive writing team including Invisible Boys author Holden Sheppard, Enoch Mailangi, Walkley Award-winning writer Allan Clarke, and Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre, Declan Greene.

The director speaks

“We’ve had an absolute blast filming in Geraldton – the literal hottest place in the world,” Verso said in announcing that the production was underway.

“Thank you to the Yamaji people for inviting us into their country, the incredible, tireless crew and the wonderfully talented cast for bringing this story to life so beautifully. It’s been an honour to be the first TV series filmed in Geraldton and capture the experience of contemporary gay life in regional Australia. We can’t wait to share this series with the world.”

The ten episode series stars Joseph Zada (Total Control), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain), Joe Klocek (The Dry), Pia Miranda (Windcatcher), and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

“As home of some incredible LGBTQIA+ content, Stan is delighted to welcome Invisible Boys to this slate,” Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said.

“Filmed in Perth and Geraldton and featuring a remarkable suite of Australian actors, the series weaves together a compelling and rich story of love, sexuality and isolation deep in regional Western Australia.

“Nicholas Verso has done an incredible job adapting Holden Sheppard’s award-winning novel Invisible Boys for the screen, bringing his vision, talent and expertise to craft a beautiful production.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Andrew M Potts

Andrew has been covering LGBTQIA+ issues for a range of publications in Australia over two decades and was the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTQIA+ news website Gay Star News.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Miriam Margolyes meets a drag queen in Impossibly Australian on ABC
Miriam Margolyes is going on another Australian road trip
Michelle Visage is the new host of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under
Michelle Visage is the new host of Drag Race Down Under
Michelle Visage with Maxi Shield and Kween Kong at RuPaul's Drag Race viewing party
Michelle Visage surprises Drag Race viewing party in Sydney
queer eye tan france bobby berk
Queer Eye’s Tan France denies mean-girl tactics
Ripley Andrew Scott
‘Ripley’ trailer shows Andrew Scott in his latest queer role
MAFS gay couple Michael and Stephen are in trouble
Drama on MAFS after gay groom flirts with crew member