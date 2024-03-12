Holden Sheppard’s Invisible Boys has started filming in WA

The television adaptation of award winning Australian queer young adult novel Invisible Boys has started filming in locations in Perth and Geraldton in Western Australia.

Holden Sheppard’s book, set during the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man.

As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.

The book was optioned for television development in 2020 and has now begun production as a Stan Original Series helmed by Logie and AACTA award-winning creator/director Nicholas Verso (Crazy Fun Park, Boys in the Trees).

Joining Verso in creating the series is an impressive writing team including Invisible Boys author Holden Sheppard, Enoch Mailangi, Walkley Award-winning writer Allan Clarke, and Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre, Declan Greene.

The director speaks

“We’ve had an absolute blast filming in Geraldton – the literal hottest place in the world,” Verso said in announcing that the production was underway.

“Thank you to the Yamaji people for inviting us into their country, the incredible, tireless crew and the wonderfully talented cast for bringing this story to life so beautifully. It’s been an honour to be the first TV series filmed in Geraldton and capture the experience of contemporary gay life in regional Australia. We can’t wait to share this series with the world.”

The ten episode series stars Joseph Zada (Total Control), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain), Joe Klocek (The Dry), Pia Miranda (Windcatcher), and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

“As home of some incredible LGBTQIA+ content, Stan is delighted to welcome Invisible Boys to this slate,” Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said.

“Filmed in Perth and Geraldton and featuring a remarkable suite of Australian actors, the series weaves together a compelling and rich story of love, sexuality and isolation deep in regional Western Australia.

“Nicholas Verso has done an incredible job adapting Holden Sheppard’s award-winning novel Invisible Boys for the screen, bringing his vision, talent and expertise to craft a beautiful production.”

