Ho Ho Homo! The gayest holiday events around Australia

With the festive season rolling around once again, many members of our communities are already switching gears into holiday mode.

Regardless of whethere you’re spending these holidays with or without your nearest and dearest, there are so many queer spaces in our community ready to embrace your company.

So, this year, QNews is making a list and checking it twice.

Whether you’re celebrating a Merry Twinkmas or a Happy New Queer – or maybe just looking to bump into a Santa Claus – we’ve got you covered.

Brisbane, QLD

‘Chosen Family Christmas’ – Shandy

After surviving the pitfalls of the holiday season, you and your queer chosen family are invited to join together and party down with us.

This celebration will be dedicated to those people in your life you’ve picked to be part of your chosen family.

And we’ll be leaving out some tasty snacks for Santa and his reindeers, as well as serving up the tastiest tunes for you to get down to.

Where: Black Bear Lodge, 1/322 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley

When: 26/12/2022, 8pm

Entry: $15 – but as always: free entry for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples & Trans Women (Femme Queens) of Colour.

No one will be turned away for lack of funds – just let us know if you’d like to pay what you can (even if that’s nothing!)

‘Boxing Day Recovery’ – The Greaser Bar

This Boxing Day we have your Christmas Recovery sorted with a stacked line-up across two stages!

Headlining the event will be Cheap Date, an energetic group of talented larrikins navigating their way through their own youth and the emotional chaos that comes with it.

Lara Dee, the band’s leading singer and songwriter, effortlessly weaves themes of gender equality and queer experiences through the band’s indie rock sound.

Expect nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster and lyrical euphoria.

Where: 259 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley

When: 26/12/2022, 5pm

Entry: $10

‘Q Night’ – QUIVR

Hang up your Netflix uggies, drag yourself out and meet new like-minded peeps – the medicine for 2023.

Queer-owned hidden laneway bar QUIVR is Brisbane’s best kept secret – we’ll make you feel at home.

Our 2022 NYE Edition will be hosted by trans-masc non binary queer legend Zac Callaghan who’ll encourage ‘light, facilitated mingling’.

It’s never been easier to start that conversation with a cute stranger!

Where: Winn La, Fortitude Valley

When: 31/12/2022, 5pm

Entry: $10

Sydney, NSW

‘Harbour City Bears: NYE Party’ – The Lansdowne Hotel

COME RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE BEARS!

Harbour City Bears are proud to be throwing a New Years Eve party to see in 2023. We have a big year ahead of us so let’s get things started with a bang!

We have two floors for you to explore. On the ground floor we have DJ Jesse Carter and DJ Tom Rogers playing all your favourite fun tracks that you can sing and dance along to.

And on the first floor we have DJ Baby Bear and DJ Loo-ee playing your favourite house, techno and trance tracks for you to dance and get sweaty to.

Where: 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale

When: 31/12/2022, 9pm

Entry: $55 at entry, $48.30 for non-members, $37.54 for members.

‘VA VA VOOM’ – The Imperial Hotel

Keep the party going with a whole lotta VA VA VOOM at the Impy this New Year’s Day!

It’s sure to be a recovery party like no other with a full venue takeover that will be absolutely jumping, with DJs and drag queens galore entertaining you from start to finish.\

Each level will have its own unique flavour of music – house, dance, underground, pop, 90s – no matter what you’re into we’ve got you covered!

We’ll have your hands-in-the-air from start to finish, with non-stop bops on every single floor.

Where: 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

When: 1/1/2023, 12pm

Entry: $10 before 1pm, $20 after

‘Pick a Purse’ – Stonewall Hotel

Thank Frock it’s Friday! It’s Christmas Eve-Eve and we have double trouble in the house.

Felicity Frockaccino and Raquel Feltch bring you pick a purse, Shows and Prizes.

Tonight you can win a Christmas Hamper, Christmas ham and also tickets to Stonewall NYE Party Temptation.

Where: 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

When: 23/12/2022, 7pm (but happy hour starts at 6!)

Entry: Free!

Melbourne, VIC

‘Christmas Eve at Sircuit’ – Sircuit Bar

Whether you’re spending Christmas Day with family, friends, or with yourself – we’re throwing open the doors on Christmas Eve to help give you that little extra touch of Christmas Spirit(s)

Shows starring Millie Minogue, Leasa Mann, and D Flowers* – Plus DJ Jason Conti on the decks.

Where: 103-105 Smith St, Fitzroy

When: 24/12/2022, 9pm

Entry: Free!

‘Boxing Day Bears’ – The Laird

Grab your best bear buddies and join us at the Laird for some good ol’ bear fuelled fun.

The cute as a new-born speckled pup, David Virgona, will be on the decks providing some tunes.

The Laird boys will be serving up the brews and we’ll even have a BBQ going so you can have a feed.

There’ll be a member draw, a door prize, and best of all – its free entry.

Where: 149 Gipps St, Abbotsford

When: 26/12/2022, 6pm

Entry: Free!

‘Christmas Celebration’ – MOTHER

MOTHER is a dance and nightclub created by queer women, for queer community and our allies.

Celebrate Xmas holidays with Mother this Friday and see if your naughty or nice.

Free Christmas shot for dressing up in red and white. Full venue decor with a visit from Santa.

Where: Attik, 255 Chapel Street, Prahran

When: 23/12/2022, 9pm

Entry: $22.19

A holiday message from QNews

From the team here at QNews we are wishing all of our readers a very safe and joyous holiday season, and we can’t wait to continue our exciting journey with you into the New Year.

From the team here at QNews we are wishing all of our readers a very safe and joyous holiday season, and we can't wait to continue our exciting journey with you into the New Year.