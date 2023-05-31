Politics

‘History is calling’: Grindr rallying users on Voice to Parliament

Jordan Hirst
Grindr for Equality campaigns for Voice to Parliament
Grindr has backed the Voice to Parliament referendum later this year, telling the app’s users “history is calling”.

Aussie users of the gay app are getting messages from the “Grindr for Equality” team titled “Do you support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament?”

“History is calling. This year will see a second National vote on our rights,” the message reads.

“This time it relates to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people specifically.

“The vote will be to enshrine Australia’s First people in the Australian constitution as the original custodians and inhabitants of Australia.”

Grindr for Equality launched in 2012 to geotarget political and equality campaigns to users around the world.

Voice to Parliament referendum is later this year

Later this year, all Australians will vote in the referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Constitution by enshrining an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

The legislation to set up the referendum passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday and will next go to the Senate. The federal government will set the date later this year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged Australians to vote yes and discuss the vote with friends and family to ensure the referendum’s success.

“This hasn’t been rushed into. There have been no shortcuts. Nor is this something that began in Canberra,” he said this week.

“This has been a grassroots movement, the culmination of years of discussion, consultation and hard work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“The success of this referendum will depend on millions of conversations, between Australians of all backgrounds and faiths and beliefs.”

