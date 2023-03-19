Hillsong founder Brian Houston tweeted a scripture quote last month. “To every thing, there is a season.” Inspired by the same Bible verse, here are the latest Hillsong Pluck Ups.

To every thing, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up…

Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2

Well, it appears Houston and his fellow Holy Rollers at the formerly all-powerful Hillsong have well and truly plucked up. Multiple Hillsong Pluck Ups are coming home to roost. The church has perhaps entered a season of atonement and penance.

Hillsong Pluck Ups: Brian Houston’s alleged concealment of sexual crimes

“…a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;”

Ecclesiastes 3: 7

The Hillsong founder will learn in June if he is to suffer consequences for concealing his father’s sexual abuse of a young boy. No need for an ‘allegedly’. Houston admits he did not report serial child rapist Frank Houston to the police when he learned of his crimes, as required by law. But he claims he has an excuse. Houston says one of the victims requested the church not report his abuse to the police.

Brian Houston forced his father to step aside from the ministry after learning of the abuse in 1999. However, despite sacking the child rapist, the church gifted him and his wife ‘financial retirement packages’.

At the end of Houston’s 2022 trial, the presiding magistrate described the issue as “pretty simple in the end.

“Is there a reasonable excuse?

“What is the reasonable excuse?

“Can it be proved beyond a reasonable doubt that there was no reasonable excuse?”

The prosecution and defence will submit final written and oral arguments in June before magistrate Gareth Christofi delivers his verdict.

Hillsong Pluck Ups: leaked report prompts denial of ‘rape culture’

“…a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;”

Ecclesiastes 3: 5

Despite Hillsong’s condemnations of gay sex and other supposed ‘sins’, church leaders have been revealed as somewhat less than chaste themselves in recent years.

First, celebrity pastor and head of Hillsong NYC Carl Lentz was fired for ‘breaches of trust and moral failures’. The former family nanny accused him of bullying and sexual abuse.

Then, Brian Houston stepped down as global senior pastor following findings that he breached Hillsong’s moral code in his behaviour with two women.

Now, a leaked 51-page internal report contains claims of “sexual subjugation and abuse of multiple female staff and volunteers.”

The leaked report prompted Houston’s replacement as senior global pastor, Phil Dooley, to deny the church has a ‘rape culture’.

However, the report contains allegations of rape complaints followed up ‘once or twice’ before being ignored.

In another case, a young woman ran into a man in church she had previously reported for sexually assaulting her. When she asked him about the consequences of the assault, he told her he’d been required to attend a meeting with a pastor and been given a Bible.

Despite Dooley’s denial, we’ll put this in the More-to-Come file.

Hillsong Pluck Ups: the Hillsong Papers

“A time to get, and a time to lose;”

Ecclesiastes 3: 6

On March 9, Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie, a champion of Australian democracy, tabled a mountain of leaked financial documents in federal parliament.

“Last year a whistleblower provided me with financial records and board papers that show that Hillsong is breaking numerous laws in Australia and around the world relating to fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

“For example, this document shows how, in 2021, four members of the Houston family and their friends enjoyed a three-day luxury retreat in Cancún, Mexico, using $150,000 of church money. These other documents show former leader Brian Houston treating private jets like Ubers, again, all with church money.”

The usually reticent Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission then issued an extremely rare public statement that the regulator was conducting an investigation into Hillsong.

Although initially blustering about claims made ‘out of context’ and ‘untested allegations’, Hillsong since committed to an independent review into the allegations.

“I saw under the sun the place of judgment, that wickedness was there; and the place of righteousness, that iniquity was there.”

Ecclesiastes 3: 16

It seems Hillsong has entered a season of atonement and, hopefully, penance.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.