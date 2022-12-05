Hillsong founder: ‘reasonable excuse’ for not reporting abuse

Hillsong founder Brian Houston has returned to Australia to defend a charge of concealing the serious indictable offence of another person. He claims he has a ‘reasonable excuse’ for not reporting his father’s abuse of a 7-year-old boy.

Police allege that Houston failed to report his father’s indecent assault of a 7-year-old boy despite knowing about the abuse from 1999. New Zealand-based pastor Frank Houston abused the boy during a trip to Sydney in 1970. The child told his mother about the abuse when he was 16 but she discouraged him from telling anyone else.

However, the abuse was eventually reported to church elders including Brian Houston. Police allege that in 1999, Frank Houston admitted the abuse to his son. He also made a cash payment of $10,000 to the victim.

The charge against Brian Houston results from him failing to report the abuse to authorities despite knowing he had information that might help a prosecution.

Police allege the Hillsong founder withheld the information from September 15, 1999 until November 9, 2004. His father died November 8, 2004.

Reasonable excuse

Brian Houston’s defence barrister told the court Houston believed he had a ‘reasonable excuse’ not to report the crime. The Hillsong founder claims the then 36-year-old complainant did not wish to make a statement to the police.

Defence barrister Phillip Boulten SC told the court that despite not reporting the crime to authorities, Brian Houston made public statements about his father’s offending. He said tens of thousands of people knew Frank Houston abused a boy or boys when he was a pastor.

“Those people, not just limited to people who attended church … Even in the charge period, the accused was interviewed by the media and it was in the media that his father had committed offences against boys.”

However, the prosecutor said the complainant denied telling Brian Houston he did not want to make a statement.

“The primary prosecution case is the reason he didn’t report it was to protect his father and the church.”

The hearing continues.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.