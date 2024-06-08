Highly contagious sexually transmitted ringworm reported in US

Clinicians have reported the first case of a sexually transmitted form of ringworm in the US. Experts warn the fungus is highly contagious.

Increasing cases of the ringworm TMVII have been seen in Europe, but this is the first in the US, and there are no known cases in Australia.

Dr Avrom Caplan, an assistant professor in NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s dermatology department co-authored a case study Wednesday about the unidentified New Yorker who became infected with TMVII.

The man returned home with a rash on his penis, buttocks and limbs after visiting England, Greece and California.

Co-author Dr John Zampella advised that patients are often reluctant to discuss genital problems.

“Physicians need to directly ask about rashes around the groin and buttocks, especially for those who are sexually active, have recently travelled abroad, and report itchy areas elsewhere on the body.”

Dr Zampella said TMVII seem to respond to standard antifungal therapies but they can take months to clear up. He said the ringworm can also be confused with lesions caused by eczema, which may delay treatment.

