Highest US civilian honor awarded to Rush Limbaugh

American President Donald Trump Tuesday night awarded America’s highest civilian honour, the Medal of Freedom, to one of the country’s most uncivil citizens. Rush Limbaugh — radio host, racist, misogynist, homophobe, transphobe and general all-round bigot — received the award from enabler Melania Trump.

Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh with the medal during the annual State of the Union address. Previously, Limbaugh announced he would soon begin treatment for lung cancer.

Limbaugh became one of the highest-paid and most listened to radio announcers in the US by acting as offensively as humanly possible.

He often preceded news about homeless people with the song ‘Ain’t Got No Home’ by Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry. Before reports on people living with HIV, he played Dionne Warwick’s ‘I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again’. At one time Limbaugh performed what he termed ‘caller abortions’. He ended calls suddenly with the sound of a vacuum cleaner and a scream.

Yet on Tuesday night, Trump lauded the POS, while wife Melania proudly draped America’s greatest civilian honour around his red neck.

Rush Limbaugh was given the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union last night. Here’s a bit on who he is. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/rWYbfnDThl — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 5, 2020

In addition to hate speech directed at racial minorities and LGBTIQ people, Limbaugh frequently targets women. He regularly jokes about consent in sexual relations. He has referred to consent as “the magic key to the left.” He once inspired a boycott of his show by his dismissal of a university’s campaign for male students to gain verbal consent before sex.

“How many of you guys . . . have learned that ‘no’ means ‘yes’ if you know how to spot it?”

