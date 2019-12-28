Highest accolade in UK’s New Year Honours to Elton John

The UK reserved the highest accolade in this year’s New Year Honours list for singer and songwriter Elton John. Sir Elton becomes a Companion of Honour. Only 64 people other than the monarch can hold the award at any one time.

Elton John received the award for both his achievements in music and his charity work. During his music career which spans five decades, he has sold over 300 million records. He also promotes the work of 23 different charities including his own Elton John AIDS Foundation.

He previously received a knighthood in 1998.

The singer tweeted his appreciation.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be among such highly esteemed company in receiving the Companion of Honour. 2019 has turned out to be a truly wonderful year for me and I feel extraordinarily blessed.”

Elton John – New Year Honours list

Olivia Newton-John and Gok Wan also on New Year Honours list

British-born Australia singer Olivia Newton-John also made it onto the New Year list, made a dame for her services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

Meanwhile, television presenter Gok Wan became the holder of an MBE for his services to fashion and social awareness.

Gok, a constant advocate for the LGBTIQ communities, is famous for his five years hosting the television show How To Look Good Naked.

Following a childhood as an overweight child, Gok suffered an eating disorder prior to becoming a fashion consultant.

Gok posted to Instagram about his MBE.

“I cannot begin to express how happy, excited and humbled I am to have my career and personal work awarded with the highest of accolades.”

