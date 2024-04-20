High-ranking QLD cops investigated over social media posts

The QPS ethical standards command is reviewing social media posts shared and commented on by high-ranking QLD cops over the last few years.

An investigation by The Guardian discovered numerous offensive posts, including homophobic content.

Eden Gillespie reports that Detective Superintendent Benjamin Fadian, at one time a member of the ethical services command, tagged multiple QLD cops in Facebook posts about pornography, dildos and masturbation.

“Tag a mate who likes it up the arse”

In 2017, Fadian, since promoted to his current rank of Detective Superintendent, commented on a post inviting people to ‘tag a mate who likes it up the arse’.

He then tagged someone he knew, posting, “like looking at a portrait of you.”

The next year he tagged the same person in a post about cock soup, claiming it as the person’s favourite meal. Later that year, he moved on to ‘homo milk’, commenting “litres and litres of it for you.”

I don’t know about you, reader, but my suspicions are becoming aroused.

Fabian also tagged a ‘ladyboy bar’ in Manilla as being the person’s favourite place.

The Guardian quotes other senior QLD cops who posted similar material. None of the police responded to requests from Eden Gillespie for comment.

However, Queensland Police said it was aware of the comments and the material was under review.

*QNews does acknowledge the efforts of former Commissioner Katarina Carroll and current Acting Commissioner Steve Gollschewski to eradicate this sort of behaviour from the Queensland Police.

More on QLD cops

PLUS

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.