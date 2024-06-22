LGBT News

High Court of Namibia decriminalises gay sex

Namibia Equal Rights Movement
Image: Namibia Equal Rights Movement

Same-sex relationships became legal in another African country yesterday when the High Court of Namibia struck out a law criminalising same-sex relationships.

The court in Windhoek ruled laws against “sodomy” and “unnatural sexual offences” were “unconstitutional and invalid”.

“We are not persuaded that in a democratic society such as ours, it is reasonably justifiable to make an activity criminal just because a segment, maybe a majority of the citizenry, consider it to be unacceptable.”

Friedel Dausab

Namibian activist Friedel Dausab brought the case.

“Because of this decision, I no longer feel like a criminal on the run in my own country simply because of who I am.”

As in many countries, the anti-gay law was a hangover from British colonial rule. Namibia inherited the laws when it gained independence from South Africa in 1990. The laws banning same-sex acts between men were initially criminalized under colonial rule. South Africa has since decriminalised gay sex. It allows LGBTQ couples to adopt children, marry and enter civil unions.

 

African nation of Angola officially lifts ban on homosexuality.

Gabon decriminalises homosexuality.

 Botswana decriminalises homosexuality.

OBAMA TO AFRICA: ‘HOMOPHOBIA COMES FROM THE SAME PLACE AS RACISM’.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

