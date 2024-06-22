High Court of Namibia decriminalises gay sex

Same-sex relationships became legal in another African country yesterday when the High Court of Namibia struck out a law criminalising same-sex relationships.

The court in Windhoek ruled laws against “sodomy” and “unnatural sexual offences” were “unconstitutional and invalid”.

“We are not persuaded that in a democratic society such as ours, it is reasonably justifiable to make an activity criminal just because a segment, maybe a majority of the citizenry, consider it to be unacceptable.”

Friedel Dausab

Namibian activist Friedel Dausab brought the case.

“Because of this decision, I no longer feel like a criminal on the run in my own country simply because of who I am.”

As in many countries, the anti-gay law was a hangover from British colonial rule. Namibia inherited the laws when it gained independence from South Africa in 1990. The laws banning same-sex acts between men were initially criminalized under colonial rule. South Africa has since decriminalised gay sex. It allows LGBTQ couples to adopt children, marry and enter civil unions.

“This judgment did not configure the Constitution. What it did was confirm the right to equality and dignity for all Namibians” Friedel Dausab, litigant and our freedom fighter, speaks at a press conference after the decriminalization verdict. pic.twitter.com/cv577ZfHsL — Equal Namibia (@EqualNamibia) June 21, 2024

