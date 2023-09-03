Hey Channel 7: Grace Hyland has no regrets

Grace Hyland spoke out today after Channel 7 appeared to imply she regretted her gender transition in an advertisement for tonight’s Spotlight.

The ad claims tonight’s episode will delve into “thousands” of kids who regret transitioning. Photos of transgender people before and after transition show onscreen as a voice-over tells of kids as young as 12 transitioning. Those photos include Grace Hyland.

“Children are being told they should change from boy-to-girl, or girl-to-boy, from as young as 12 years old.”

Although still recovering from breast augmentation surgery, Grace took to TikTok to question Channel 7’s choices in the Spotlight promo.

I don’t regret it at all

“I transitioned at 13 and I don’t regret it at all.

“Gender-affirming healthcare in Australia needs more funding, it doesn’t need this negativity.

“And even though my face is in this, I don’t agree with it, I don’t stand for this story, I don’t stand for the sensationalism of this whole thing.

“Don’t get it twisted Channel 7.”

Grace Hyland goes on to question why Channel 7 chose to use her photos for the Spotlight promo.

“Is it because my dad was on Home and Away on Channel 7 back in the day?”

Grace Hyland’s supportive father Mat Stevenson played Adam Cameron on Home And Away in the 1990s.

“Is it because I’m a public figure? Is it because I’ve publicly defended child transitioning?

“I mean why would you choose my face? My photos? It makes no sense.”

Grace went public about her journey in a 2021 interview with The Project with her father by her side.

“As young as maybe four or five, just really feeling that I was a girl, and I couldn’t explain it. And I just thought I was weird or destined for a life of unhappiness.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.