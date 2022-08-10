Heston Russell pleads not guilty to assaulting man at pool party

Australian Defence Force veteran and failed Senate candidate Heston Russell has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at a private rooftop pool party in Sydney.

The 36-year-old retired major founded the Australian Values Party, but was unsuccessful in his bid for a Queensland Senate seat at the federal election.

In May, Heston Russell received a notice to attend Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney to face the single charge of common assault.

The alleged incident dated back to early January this year.

Russell, who lives in Brisbane, was on a Sydney Harbour cruise on January 2 before he attended the rooftop pool party event at Potts Points.

Police alleged he then assaulted another man during an argument between 6.30pm and 6.45pm. A witness previously told the Sydney Morning Herald the incident occurred after Russell allegedly made “unwanted advances” towards a man.

The witness claimed after the alleged altercation, security escorted Russell from the party.

NSW Police said in May they had retrieved CCTV footage and collected witness statements from the alleged victim and two bystanders.

Heston Russell pleads not guilty to assault charge

But Heston Russell is fighting the charge and has pleaded not guilty to common assault.

After the allegation emerged in May, Russell confirmed the police investigation in a statement but said the accusation was “unfounded” and politically motivated.

“The allegations are completely unfounded, which I have no doubt the police will discover in due course,” he said.

“This is another poor attempt at smearing and an attack on my character to deter voters in the week leading up to the federal election.”

The ADF veteran was to face court on Tuesday to advance the legal proceedings, News Corp reported.

However his team requested a three-week adjournment as his lawyer is currently overseas. When his instructing lawyer returns, he’ll go through the brief of prosecution evidence with Russell.

News Corp reported a hearing on the matter will likely proceed next year.

Last year, Heston Russell made headlines over his OnlyFans account, which he used to raise money for a veteran’s charity.

At the time, Russell was accused of misleading the charity over the account’s content and the donations. However Russell denied any wrongdoing.

Heston Russell later lodged a criminal complaint against the ABC for publishing blurred explicit images of him without his consent.

