He’s in his prime. Bitch, Lil Nas X back like J Christ

Hallelujah. He has risen. Two years since his last album, Lil Nas X is back, and he’s in his prime. Bitch, he back like J Christ.

What a resurrection! In less than a day, J Christ has racked up almost 3 million views on YouTube. No matter what the haters throw at him, Lil Nas X wins every time.

As promised, the self-directed music video is a digital Sistine Chapel of religious imagery.

Lil Nas X has nailed it!

Like J Christ, he’s nailed up — crucified if you will.

But only after playing basketball with Satan and sailing Noah-like through a devastating deluge.

There are also some great fashion moments because… well… J Christ was always about the lewk!

Lil Nas X – J CHRIST (Official Video)

Hey, Let’s do this one more time…

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Official Video) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

More from the Book of Lil Nas X?

