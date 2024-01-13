He’s in his prime. Bitch, Lil Nas X back like J Christ

Hallelujah. He has risen. Two years since his last album, Lil Nas X is back, and he’s in his prime. Bitch, he back like J Christ.
What a resurrection! In less than a day, J Christ has racked up almost 3 million views on YouTube. No matter what the haters throw at him, Lil Nas X wins every time.
As promised, the self-directed music video is a digital Sistine Chapel of religious imagery.
Lil Nas X has nailed it!
Like J Christ, he’s nailed up — crucified if you will.
But only after playing basketball with Satan and sailing Noah-like through a devastating deluge.
There are also some great fashion moments because… well… J Christ was always about the lewk!
Lil Nas X – J CHRIST (Official Video)
Hey, Let’s do this one more time…
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Official Video) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
More from the Book of Lil Nas X?
Lil Nas X foresees more time on knees during his Christian era.
Troye Sivan says he’s a big Lil Nas X fan and collab when?
Lil Nas X wins Met Gala in nothing but a rhinestone G-string.
