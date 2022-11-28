One of the Club Q patrons who was hailed as a hero after helping to stop the gunman who killed five people at the Colorado Springs gay nightclub has said he “wanted to save the family I found”.

Thomas James is a US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class and was at the queer nightclub in Colorado Springs on November 19, the night the shooter opened fire, killing five and wounding 19.

After the shooting, Colorado Springs Police Chief Andrian Vasquez described James and Richard Fierro, an Army veteran, as the “two heroes” who intervened inside the club and “saved dozens and dozens of lives”.

James is still recovering from injuries he suffered and released a powerful statement through a Colorado Springs hospital.

“I simply wanted to save the family I found,” he said.

“If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.

“Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible.

“I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years.

“My thoughts are with those we lost on November 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.

“To the youth I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”

‘Incredible heroism’ saved lives in Colorado Club Q shooting

Thomas James and Richard Fierro, an Army veteran, helped take down a shooter firing at patrons at the venue in Colorado on November 19.

The gunman is accused of killing five and wounding at least 19 in the attack, according to police.

Fierro, who was at Club Q with his family, recalled going into “combat mode” and grabbing the suspect’s pistol and striking him with it. Thomas James also moved the suspect’s rifle away from him.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the pair’s “incredible heroism” had saved lives.

“I have never encountered a person who engaged in such heroic actions that was so humble about it,” he said.

The shooting suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, last week appeared in court and was ordered held without bail. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges.

Colorado Police identified the five killed as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Vance.

Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump were both much-loved bartenders at Club Q. Daniel was a transgender man and Kelly Loving was a trans woman, US media have reported. The Club Q shooting occurred on the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.