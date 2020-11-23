Hero flea bites Trump-loving Johnny Rotten’s sex pistol

John Lydon, otherwise Johnny Rotten of Sex Pistols fame, recently suffered a fleabite to the penis. Or so he claimed in various interviews to market his latest merch, a book titled I Maybe Right, I Maybe Wrong.

“I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a f*cking flea bite on it. And there’s another one on the inside of my leg.

“The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on.”

Lydon claimed that the bite occurred when he started feeding squirrels that live around his Venice Beach home. We hate to doubt him. Johnny Rotten was a hero of our youth as the writer and singer of God Save The Queen.

“God save the queen

She’s not a human being

and There’s no future

And England’s dreaming.”

But we’ve just heard too many old punks tell the same story.

“What’s that ugly sore on your dick?”

“Oh, I was feeding squirrels and a flea bit me.”

Anyway, for those who still love the Sex Pistols, here’s God Save The Queen. More about John Lydon after the vid.

The former rebel became the frontman of the Sex Pistol’s not for his talent but because Malcolm McLaren who put the band together liked his look. Following the breakup of the Pistols, Lydon formed Public Image Ltd, sometimes called the first ‘post-rock’ band.

In this century he disappointed old fans by ‘selling out’, undertaking commercial activities like appearing in butter commercials and on shows like I’m a Celebrity…

At least he never released a Christmas album (yet).

In 2005, Lydon attracted accusations of homophobia when he criticised same-sex marriage.

Then in 2020, he announced he voted for Donald Trump and denied Trump was a racist etc etc, blah blah blah. (Lydon became a US citizen in 2013.)

Oh well… Times change. At least we will always have Sid Vicious. The nihilistic Sid lived fast and died young while most of us from that crazy era grew old and mellowed. Mostly not to the point of becoming Trump supporters though.

Here’s Sid, who of course, succumbed to a heroin overdose, not long after the death of girlfriend Nancy Spungen, probably at his hands.

