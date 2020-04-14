Here’s when Hannah Gadsby’s new special Douglas is coming to Netflix

Aussie comedy sensation Hannah Gadsby has announced that her new special Douglas will come to Netflix next month.

The Tasmanian-born comic became a global star after Netflix filmed and released her subversive stand-up show Nanette two years ago.

Now Gadsby has announced her follow-up Douglas, named after her beloved pet dog, will arrive on the streaming service on May 26.

“I’m excited for you to see it,” the comedian said on social media.

“It’s gonna be good, unless you don’t like it. Then it will still be good, and you’ll be wrong.”

Netflix describes the show as “a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.”

“Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, she named her difficult second album after her eldest dog,” Netflix said.

“[Then she] took it for a walk across the planet, finishing in Los Angeles and recording her second stand-up special.”

I’m pretty excited to announce that my new special “Douglas” will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26. Be sure to mark it in your socially-distant calendars…then wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/qxYRAkwV7t — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) April 13, 2020

Hannah Gadsby’s subversive Nanette won US awards

Douglas is Hannah Gadsby’s second Netflix special after she skyrocketed to international fame with her subversive debut Nanette, which won her an Emmy and a Peabody award.

The comedian debuted Douglas last March and toured it across the US and Australia in the last 12 months. Gadsby also picked up the Best Comedy Performer award at the 2019 Helpmann Awards for the new show.

Announcing the Netflix special last year, she said, “I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit.

“It’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, May 26.

