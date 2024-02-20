Here’s to more Trans Glamoré!

Trans Glamoré is one of the only dedicated events for the trans community in Sydney. Photo: Luminance Photo Video.

There aren’t many dedicated events for the trans community in Sydney but Victoria Anthony has been working hard to change that all year round.

Trans Glamoré is well recognised within Sydney’s queer nightlife scene as one of the most joyful and positive events the city has to offer.

It’s one of the only calendar events catered towards the transgender and gender-diverse community in Sydney that has remained consistent, with weekly shows at the Newtown Hotel and monthly events at Stonewall Hotel.

Especially during Mardi Gras, Trans Glamoré acts as a testament to the undeniable and powerful presence of trans people in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The event was founded in 2017 by Victoria Anthony, one of Sydney’s most respected names as a DJ, and a prominent figure on Oxford Street.

In an exclusive interview with QNews, Victoria speaks to the importance of trans visibility in 2024 and what the event is all about.

What was your overall aim in creating Trans Glamoré?

I wanted to give trans performers a place where they could feel like they could express themselves and get into performing.

When I first started out, I didn’t really have anywhere that I could go where you could meet other trans people, or you could perform as a trans person.

It was very much like we had to be mixed in with the drag queens, which wasn’t a problem. I mean, that’s often been the way.

If we look at the history of Sydney and trans showgirls and performers, and drag queens, I think there’s definitely been a mix between the two.

But by the time I started my time doing shows and DJing, I felt like the space for trans performers had kind of disappeared in Sydney.

And so that’s why I thought I’d start Trans Glamoré.

I wanted to create a space where people could just meet other trans people and feel celebrated.

So often what I hear is about how hard life can be as a trans person. So I wanted Trans Glamoré to be something that was a celebration of being trans and living life.

I certainly don’t see myself as a pioneer in this. I know that there are a lot of other trans people who have been doing this before me, and because of them I am grateful that it was easier for me to be myself.

Why is having a trans event focused on joy and happiness important for our community?

Having a trans event that’s focused on joy and happiness gives trans people the opportunity to see themselves through other trans people, whether they’ve decided to start on their own journey or not.

They get to see other trans people being happy. I feel a lot of people don’t really get to see that they could be happy as trans, or you don’t get that visibility factor where you get to meet trans people all the time.

So, if you really did want to meet trans people, then you could come to Trans Glamoré, and see that it’s all OK.

You’d see that we’ve got amazing allies that support us. And it’s not just going to be something where we focus on bad things that happen in our lives, or other negative parts of our community, because I feel like that’s done a lot.

Everyone has difficult days, and at the start it definitely might feel harder.

But I also think it’s very important to have a night to just let loose and relax, have a drink and meet new people. And that’s really refreshing.

Yes, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but we have to play and have a good time.

Work hard, play hard, and that’s what Trans Glamoré is all about! To just enjoy yourself, celebrate who you are and meet new people. With allies and friends and family by our side.

Who were some of your inspirations for this event? Were there any figures in the scene that inspired you to create Trans Glamoré?

Maxi Shield used to run the entertainment at The Colombian hotel, and when one of those events stopped being hosted there, Maxi said I should do some sort of trans event. So that’s how this all started.

I feel like she really inspires me because I love her work ethic. I love everything that she does and she works really hard and she loves to try new things. So she gave me a chance to run this event.

I was also very much inspired by this venue called the Taxi Club, which existed for many years in Sydney, and it was definitely the main venue, or the watering hole, for all of the trans or gender diverse people to come out and party and meet people who admire us.

That had just closed down a few years before I started Trans Glamoré, so I felt like there was a space that was needed for this kind of event.

I used to watch videos of Carlotta and the Les Girls from the 70s and 80s online and I felt that had such a great vibe. So I thought that would be an amazing feeling to try to recreate.

And I’ve had the support of some of the people involved with Les Girls in performing in my show.

Colleen Windsor has done the show, Katherine Wolfgramme, Suzie St James, Linda Montana, Darlene… There are a lot of girls that used to do what I’m doing and I’m just trying to carry it forward.

Can you speak to the importance of trans visibility specifically in 2024?

The reality is there’s not a lot of trans people that are being visible so I just think there’s not enough visibility for us.

That’s why there are people who get upset when they see us up on stage because they can’t really relate to our journey, but they’re not thinking about the other people who can.

If it doesn’t affect them, then why stop us from having our own space? If they’re not going to give us that space, then I’ll create one.

We need some sort of visibility or how else are we going to grow? How are we going to educate people about us, and then show trans people in a different light?

Trans Glamoré is not just for trans women. It’s also for trans men and non-binary performers as well.

I definitely welcome trans men and non-binary people and if anyone reaches out to me, I’ll include them in the show.

I’m really amazed by some trans male performers. We’ve had Pink Lemonade perform, and a lot of non-binary performers as well. A lot of girls, Lyla Joy, Blueberry Bakla… just to name a few.

I think any visibility is good. Yes, I’m out there being who I am, but I don’t think every trans person can relate to how my journey is or how I like to do my transition and how I like to live my life.

People might just see the negative, but there’s a lot of love and positivity and joy about being trans and we can offer the world a lot if we’re given the opportunity.

-Trans Glamoré is held at Stonewall Hotel on the first Thursday of every month and at the Newtown Hotel every Thursday and will be performing at Hot Trans Summer on February 22 as part of Mardi Gras.

